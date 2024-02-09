"He does not know where his borders end and where they begin." Borrell warns Putin will do anything to stay in power

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has no intention of giving in, and his political survival is at stake, EU diplomacy chief Josep Borrell said, suggesting that Europeans need to be better educated about what it would mean to have the Russian army "on the border" of the EU. He said this in an interview with Euractiv's partner EFE during his fourth visit to Ukraine after the Russian invasion two years ago, UNN reports.

Details

"Russia is going to do anything. Russian President Vladimir Putin has no intention of giving in. His political survival is at stake," Borrell said.

Putin "is going to do everything possible and does not mind sacrificing his army and his people, because he is suffering huge material and human losses and has not achieved any significant territorial success," the EU diplomat added.

The current head of the Kremlin, he warned, is "a neighbor who does not know where his borders end and where they begin.

Borrell warned against the danger of "the Russian army on the border of Europe.

"It means that Putin may think that if he won once, why couldn't he win his neighbor a second time? (...) There are perspectives that people need to know if we want to know why we do what we do," he said.

EU citizens need to be better informed about what a possible "puppet" government in Ukraine would mean, as in Belarus, Borrell warned.

Borrell also pointed to Moscow's current "defensive" strategy.

During his visit to Kyiv, Borrell conveyed the EU's "strong" message of solidarity and military, political, and financial support.

Borrell: EU will help Ukraine and provide everything it needs