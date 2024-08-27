ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 122074 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 125463 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 205060 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 157085 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 154820 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143778 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 201712 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112518 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 190029 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105155 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 62284 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 73933 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 46960 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 100624 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 83086 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 205004 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 201686 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 190001 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 216607 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 204521 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 7525 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 30793 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 151419 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 150591 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 154601 views
“He did not claim to be a member of the Ukrainian parliament": Moldova's Interior Ministry on MP Dmytruk's departure

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12811 views

The Minister of Internal Affairs of Moldova said that MP Artem Dmytruk did not declare his status as an MP when crossing the border. He entered as an ordinary citizen of Ukraine and left the country through Chisinau airport.

When crossing  the border with Moldova, MP Artem Dmytruk did not claim to be a Ukrainian MP. He was accepted there as an ordinary citizen of Ukraine. This was announced by the Minister of Internal Affairs Adrian Efros in a commentary to the Moldovan service of Radio Liberty  on August 27, UNN reports. 

Details 

Answering the question how Dmytruk managed to travel through Moldova after illegally leaving Ukraine, Efros said: 

"There are international norms that ensure the free movement of citizens. This is especially true for Ukrainian citizens who come from the conflict zone, from the territory where the war is going on. According to the Geneva Convention, we are obliged to provide them with a safe place. He never claimed to be a member of the Ukrainian parliament. He crossed the border as an ordinary citizen". 

According to him, after registering entry into the territory of Moldova, the MP left the country through the Chisinau International Airport.

Recall

MP Artem Dmytruk was served a notice of suspicion for attacks on a law enforcement officer and a military man. He was summoned to the SBI investigator for investigative and procedural actions.

Later it became known that he fled Ukraine. In connection with the illegal departure of MP Artem Dmytruk from Ukraine, searches have already been conducted on civilians and employees of the State Border Guard Service who allegedly assisted the MP in illegally crossing the border.

The Verkhovna Rada apparatus said that MP Artem Dmytruk did not go on a business trip abroad. Earlier it was reported that Dmytruk was suspected of illegal departure from Ukraine.

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine is checking the circumstances of MP Artem Dmytruk's border crossing.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

