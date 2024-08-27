“He did not claim to be a member of the Ukrainian parliament": Moldova's Interior Ministry on MP Dmytruk's departure

When crossing the border with Moldova, MP Artem Dmytruk did not claim to be a Ukrainian MP. He was accepted there as an ordinary citizen of Ukraine. This was announced by the Minister of Internal Affairs Adrian Efros in a commentary to the Moldovan service of Radio Liberty on August 27, UNN reports.

Details

Answering the question how Dmytruk managed to travel through Moldova after illegally leaving Ukraine, Efros said:

"There are international norms that ensure the free movement of citizens. This is especially true for Ukrainian citizens who come from the conflict zone, from the territory where the war is going on. According to the Geneva Convention, we are obliged to provide them with a safe place. He never claimed to be a member of the Ukrainian parliament. He crossed the border as an ordinary citizen".

According to him, after registering entry into the territory of Moldova, the MP left the country through the Chisinau International Airport.

Recall

MP Artem Dmytruk was served a notice of suspicion for attacks on a law enforcement officer and a military man. He was summoned to the SBI investigator for investigative and procedural actions.

Later it became known that he fled Ukraine. In connection with the illegal departure of MP Artem Dmytruk from Ukraine, searches have already been conducted on civilians and employees of the State Border Guard Service who allegedly assisted the MP in illegally crossing the border.

The Verkhovna Rada apparatus said that MP Artem Dmytruk did not go on a business trip abroad. Earlier it was reported that Dmytruk was suspected of illegal departure from Ukraine.

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine is checking the circumstances of MP Artem Dmytruk's border crossing.