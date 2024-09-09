ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
HACCU removes electronic bracelet from another defendant in ex-Minister Solskyi case

HACCU removes electronic bracelet from another defendant in ex-Minister Solskyi case

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 125825 views

The HACC removed an electronic bracelet from another defendant in the case of former Minister Solskyi.

The High Anti-Corruption Court removed an electronic bracelet from another defendant in the NABU case against former Agricultural Policy Minister Mykola Solsky - his former deputy Markiyan Dmytrasevych, UNN reports.

The HACC investigating judge partially granted the prosecutor's motion and canceled the obligation to "wear an electronic control device." The court left the rest of the duties imposed on the suspect unchanged.

Back in mid-May, the HACC removed the electronic bracelet from Mykola Solsky and is gradually easing the preventive measures for other defendants in the case.

We would like to remind you that the investigation in the case has been going on for 5 years, the reasonable timeframe has been exhausted, but NABU continues to "drag it out" and now plans to interrogate more than a thousand ATO soldiers, most of whom are defending the country at the front.

ATO soldiers, in turn, are outraged by the actions of the NABU .

As previously reported, the NABU accused former Minister Mykola Solsky of assisting ATO veterans in privatizing land plots in Sumy region eight years ago. According to the detectives, the land was used by the National Agrarian Academy and could not be privatized.

However, the version of the detectives was refuted by the Supreme Court, which ruled that the National Academy of Sciences had no rights to these lands, as well as by experts who studied the historical chronology of these lands from the 50s of the last century and also emphasized that these lands could not have been included in the land bank of the National Academy of Sciences.

Presumably, for a long time, the NAAS could use the land that it had squatted and considered to be its own. This is evidenced, in particular, by the materials of some criminal proceedings, where NAAS employees were accused of squatting on the land incriminated to Solsky and ATO veterans. The NAAS leased these lands to farmers for growing their crops, although this is expressly prohibited to do.

So now the main intrigue of the NABU case against former Minister Solsky is whether detectives will be able to prove their assumption that the land was indeed used by the National Academy of Sciences. If they can't, which is highly likely , the former minister will be acquitted. By the way, former Minister Volodymyr Omelyan was also acquitted. His detectives accused him of reducing port fees, which allegedly led to budget losses. However, all of the NABU's arguments, even those that were announced publicly, proved to be worthless in the High Anti-Corruption Court and had no causal link. All three instances of the court ruled that Omelyan was not guilty. However, SAPO detectives and prosecutors, who were supposed to oversee the legality of the actions of NABU detectives, never publicly apologized to the former minister.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsPublications

