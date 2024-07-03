Guerrillas scouted a Russian military hospital in Stavropol: Russians lack equipment to transport the wounded
Due to the lack of military equipment, the Russian occupiers are taking wounded soldiers out of Donetsk region on civilian buses.
During the reconnaissance of one of the clinical hospitals in Stavropol, Russia, the guerrillas found out that the Russians were transporting the wounded on civilian buses. This was reported by UNN with reference to the underground movement "ATESH".
Details
The ATES agent discovered a place where wounded Russian soldiers from Donetsk region are being brought en masse.
(...) previously, they were transported by military KAMAZs, and due to the lack of equipment, civilian buses and minibuses accompanied by military police were used.
During the observation, up to 30 wounded servicemen were seen being brought by a bus. After accelerated rehabilitation, the soldiers return to the front.
Recall
Russian occupants deliberately place military objectives near civilian areas in the occupied Crimea and other territories of Ukraine in order to use civilians as human shields.
