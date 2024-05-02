Guerrillas reconnoiter missile depot of Russian air defense unit in Sevastopol - ATES
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian guerrillas discovered and handed over the coordinates of a missile depot of the Russian air defense unit in occupied Sevastopol, making it a priority target for neutralizing Russian air defense assets.
Ukrainian guerrillas discovered a missile depot of a Russian air defense unit in the temporarily occupied Sevastopol. This was reported by the ATESh guerrilla movement, UNN reports .
The agents of our movement reconnoitered the military equipment park and the missile armament warehouse of the 12th anti-aircraft missile regiment of the 31st Air Defense Division,
Details
As noted, the resistance movement studied the patrols' schedule, weaknesses in the unit's defense, and surveillance cameras.
These depots are a priority target. After all, due to the lack of missiles, their air defense system will become ineffective,
ATES also indicated the exact coordinates of the object: 44.5171832 33.4875704
Recall
In the occupied Crimea, the Russian military is restoring old non-working equipment from warehouses in Sevastopol due to the lack of vehicles at the front.