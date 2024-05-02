Guerrillas reconnoiter missile depot of Russian air defense unit in Sevastopol - ATES

Ukrainian guerrillas discovered a missile depot of a Russian air defense unit in the temporarily occupied Sevastopol. This was reported by the ATESh guerrilla movement, UNN reports .

The agents of our movement reconnoitered the military equipment park and the missile armament warehouse of the 12th anti-aircraft missile regiment of the 31st Air Defense Division, - the statement said.

Details

As noted, the resistance movement studied the patrols' schedule, weaknesses in the unit's defense, and surveillance cameras.

These depots are a priority target. After all, due to the lack of missiles, their air defense system will become ineffective, - The guerrillas emphasize.

ATES also indicated the exact coordinates of the object: 44.5171832 33.4875704

Recall

In the occupied Crimea, the Russian military is restoring old non-working equipment from warehouses in Sevastopol due to the lack of vehicles at the front.