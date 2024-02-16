Groysman's "strategist" promotes himself by helping the Armed Forces, funds for which are raised by his subordinates

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 115819 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 121157 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 163283 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 164562 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 266351 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176586 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166783 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148580 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 236757 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 81239 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 58943 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 94791 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 55854 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 36661 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 266351 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 236757 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 222223 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 247682 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 233929 views
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 115819 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 99540 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100393 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 116939 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117607 views
Groysman's "strategist" promotes himself by helping the Armed Forces, funds for which are raised by his subordinates

Groysman's "strategist" promotes himself by helping the Armed Forces, funds for which are raised by his subordinates

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27332 views

The official statement of the Vinnytsia Regional Council, however, states that "every month, employees of the executive office of the regional council raise funds to purchase the most necessary things for the Armed Forces units. In 2023, more than a million hryvnias were raised.

The head of the Vinnytsia Regional Council, Vyacheslav Sokolovyi, from Groysman's Ukrainian Strategy, openly admitted that his subordinates raise funds to help the Ukrainian Armed Forces, which he later uses for his personal PR. The scheme was made public by the tg-channel "Military and political arena of Vinnytsia region", writes UNN.

In particular, the official statement of the Vinnytsia Regional Council states that "every month, employees of the executive office of the regional council raise funds to purchase the most necessary things for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In 2023, more than a million hryvnias were raised.

However, it is not specified whether they transfer these funds from their salaries or in some other way "raise funds" during their working hours.

But this money was used to buy monitors for surveillance cameras and two boilers, which Groysman's associate recently donated to the military.

Of course, the so-called "humanitarian headquarters" of Groysman, of which Sokolovyi is one of the co-founders, mentioned this event on its page.

At the same time, if earlier the main attention in the reports of the Humstat was paid to the former Prime Minister of Ukraine, now he is mentioned only in passing, and the main emphasis is on Sokolov.

And this clearly fits into the version that Sokolovyi and another of Groysman's alleged associates,  Vinnytsia Mayor Serhiy Morgunov, are gradually beginning to remove the former prime minister from the leadership of his still-named party: first, they held an extraordinary congress without him, and now they are mentioning in passing the so-called "humanitarian headquarters" that was created for Groysman.

Recall

The so-called "humanitarian headquarters" in Vinnytsia, headed by former Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman, continues to promote itself as a provider of assistance to the military. It also continues to ignore the fact that this assistance is provided by local communities.

Elusive Joe: where and why former Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman disappeared from the information field26.01.24, 13:30 • 608743 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyPolitics
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
vinnytsiaVinnytsia

