The head of the Vinnytsia Regional Council, Vyacheslav Sokolovyi, from Groysman's Ukrainian Strategy, openly admitted that his subordinates raise funds to help the Ukrainian Armed Forces, which he later uses for his personal PR. The scheme was made public by the tg-channel "Military and political arena of Vinnytsia region", writes UNN.

In particular, the official statement of the Vinnytsia Regional Council states that "every month, employees of the executive office of the regional council raise funds to purchase the most necessary things for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In 2023, more than a million hryvnias were raised.

However, it is not specified whether they transfer these funds from their salaries or in some other way "raise funds" during their working hours.

But this money was used to buy monitors for surveillance cameras and two boilers, which Groysman's associate recently donated to the military.

Of course, the so-called "humanitarian headquarters" of Groysman, of which Sokolovyi is one of the co-founders, mentioned this event on its page.

At the same time, if earlier the main attention in the reports of the Humstat was paid to the former Prime Minister of Ukraine, now he is mentioned only in passing, and the main emphasis is on Sokolov.

And this clearly fits into the version that Sokolovyi and another of Groysman's alleged associates, Vinnytsia Mayor Serhiy Morgunov, are gradually beginning to remove the former prime minister from the leadership of his still-named party: first, they held an extraordinary congress without him, and now they are mentioning in passing the so-called "humanitarian headquarters" that was created for Groysman.

The so-called "humanitarian headquarters" in Vinnytsia, headed by former Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman, continues to promote itself as a provider of assistance to the military. It also continues to ignore the fact that this assistance is provided by local communities.

