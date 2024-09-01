ukenru
February 28, 11:19 PM • 121960 views

February 28, 08:24 PM • 125318 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 204775 views

Exclusive
February 28, 11:57 AM • 156946 views

Exclusive
February 28, 09:54 AM • 154733 views

Exclusive
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143737 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 201540 views

February 28, 08:41 AM • 112512 views

February 28, 06:23 AM • 189872 views

February 27, 10:22 PM • 105155 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

March 1, 01:45 AM • 61593 views
March 1, 02:54 AM • 73111 views
March 1, 03:27 AM • 45990 views
March 1, 03:40 AM • 100489 views
March 1, 04:00 AM • 82129 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 204775 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 201540 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 189872 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 216482 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 204395 views
11:06 AM • 6282 views
08:56 AM • 30107 views
February 28, 03:20 PM • 151342 views
February 28, 02:48 PM • 150514 views
February 28, 09:59 AM • 154526 views
Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32628 views

Russian troops strike the town of Sudzha in the Kursk region of Russia. The Ukrainian military provides assistance to the remaining civilians by establishing water supply and medical care.

The Russian military is “wiping off the face of the earth” the village of Sudzha, Kursk region of Russia, according to a report by the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

As noted, “the Russians are striking the city with guided aerial bombs (CABs), as well as firing artillery and kamikaze drones.

The Land Forces say that “on Friday, August 30, a Russian anti-aircraft missile hit a local kindergarten, and enemy aircraft struck houses in the private sector.

According to the Land Forces, “now there are about two hundred people left in the town, where there were about 5,000 locals. The vast majority are people of retirement age. All of them, in accordance with the norms of international humanitarian law, are being helped by the Ukrainian military.

In addition, according to the Land Forces, “recently, representatives of the newly established Ukrainian military commandant's office have established water supply in Suzha so that the local population has access to drinking water.

“Previously, thanks to our military, this problem was solved with the help of water trucks and trucks with multi-cubic meter tanks,” the statement said.

The Army also added that Ukrainian soldiers are providing medical assistance to civilians in Suja.

Russian Federation opens criminal cases against Ukrainian journalists and CNN correspondent for reporting from Suja22.08.24, 15:18 • 22376 views

SocietyWar

