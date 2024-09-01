The Russian military is “wiping off the face of the earth” the village of Sudzha, Kursk region of Russia, according to a report by the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

As noted, “the Russians are striking the city with guided aerial bombs (CABs), as well as firing artillery and kamikaze drones.

The Land Forces say that “on Friday, August 30, a Russian anti-aircraft missile hit a local kindergarten, and enemy aircraft struck houses in the private sector.

According to the Land Forces, “now there are about two hundred people left in the town, where there were about 5,000 locals. The vast majority are people of retirement age. All of them, in accordance with the norms of international humanitarian law, are being helped by the Ukrainian military.

In addition, according to the Land Forces, “recently, representatives of the newly established Ukrainian military commandant's office have established water supply in Suzha so that the local population has access to drinking water.

“Previously, thanks to our military, this problem was solved with the help of water trucks and trucks with multi-cubic meter tanks,” the statement said.

The Army also added that Ukrainian soldiers are providing medical assistance to civilians in Suja.

Russian Federation opens criminal cases against Ukrainian journalists and CNN correspondent for reporting from Suja