Grenade launchers, machine guns and ammunition: Weapons cache found in Chernihiv region

Operatives of the Criminal Investigation Department of the regional police, in the course of joint work with border guards, found a cache with an arsenal of weapons: grenade launchers, machine guns, assault rifles and ammunition in an abandoned building in one of the villages of Koryukiv district. This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in Chernihiv region, UNN reports .

Law enforcement officers found three machine guns, seven anti-tank grenade launchers, three assault rifles, a shot for LNG, two grenades with fuses, and 100 rounds of ammunition for automatic small arms in a non-residential building in a remote village in Koryukiv district, - the statement said.

Details

It is noted that the border and settlements that were temporarily under the occupation of the Russian Federation troops were practiced with the involvement of dog handlers with service dogs and police explosives experts.

The police seized all the found items and sent them for expert examination. Investigators registered the incident in the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Part 1 of Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (illegal handling of weapons, ammunition or explosives).

The police once again remind that if you find weapons, ammunition or other dangerous or suspicious items, report them to the police immediately.

Recall

The Security Service discovered three caches of weapons and ammunition in different regions of Ukraine. One of them was left by the invaders while fleeing from Kyiv region, so that the hidden weapons could be used by Russian subversive groups.

Khmelnytskyi region: SBU and Defense Forces rehearse neutralization of russian subversive groups