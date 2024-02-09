Grenade launchers, machine guns and ammunition: Weapons cache found in Chernihiv region

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 59466 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 115812 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 121153 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 163279 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 164560 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 266347 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176585 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166783 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148580 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 236754 views

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 81223 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 58909 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 94769 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 55820 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 36602 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 266347 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 236754 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 222220 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 247677 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 233924 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 115813 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 99510 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100392 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 116937 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117605 views
Grenade launchers, machine guns and ammunition: Weapons cache found in Chernihiv region

Grenade launchers, machine guns and ammunition: Weapons cache found in Chernihiv region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28570 views

Law enforcement officers found a cache with grenade launchers, machine guns, assault rifles, ammunition and explosives in an abandoned building in a village in Chernihiv region.

Operatives of the Criminal Investigation Department of the regional police, in the course of joint work with border guards, found a cache with an arsenal of weapons: grenade launchers, machine guns, assault rifles and ammunition in an abandoned building in one of the villages of Koryukiv district. This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in Chernihiv region, UNN reports .

Law enforcement officers found three machine guns, seven anti-tank grenade launchers, three assault rifles, a shot for LNG, two grenades with fuses, and 100 rounds of ammunition for automatic small arms in a non-residential building in a remote village in Koryukiv district,

- the statement said.

Details

It is noted that the border and settlements that were temporarily under the occupation of the Russian Federation troops were practiced with the involvement of dog handlers with service dogs and police explosives experts.

The police seized all the found items and sent them for expert examination. Investigators registered the incident in the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Part 1 of Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (illegal handling of weapons, ammunition or explosives).

The police once again remind that if you find weapons, ammunition or other dangerous or suspicious items, report them to the police immediately.

Recall

The Security Service discovered three caches of weapons and ammunition in different regions of Ukraine. One of them was left by the invaders while fleeing from Kyiv region, so that the hidden weapons could be used by Russian subversive groups.

Khmelnytskyi region: SBU and Defense Forces rehearse neutralization of russian subversive groups2/6/24, 4:26 PM • 23554 views

Olga Rozgon

War
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
chernihivChernihiv
kyivKyiv

