Actual
Government wants to raise VAT and military fees - media

Government wants to raise VAT and military fees - media

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16543 views

The Ministry of Finance is drafting a bill to increase the military tax and value-added tax (VAT), as well as to introduce a military tax for individual entrepreneurs.

The Ministry of Finance is drafting a bill that would increase the military tax and (VAT). The planned changes include a possible increase in the rates of these taxes, as well as the introduction of a military fee for individual entrepreneurs. UNN writes with reference to Forbes.

Details

The Ministry of Finance is drafting a bill that would increase the military tax and value added tax (VAT). This was reported by four members of the Rada's economic bloc and a senior Cabinet official.

Deputy Chairman of the Finance Committee Yaroslav Zheleznyak confirmed the preparation of the document, but noted that he was not aware of its details.

Two MPs from the Budget and Finance Committees also claim that there are plans to introduce a military tax for individual entrepreneurs.

Recall

Kharkiv abolished land and real estate taxes for businesses to keep them in the city and operate

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

EconomyPolitics
ministerstvo-finansiv-ukrainaMinistry of Finance of Ukraine
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
forbsForbes
kharkivKharkiv

