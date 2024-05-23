Government wants to raise VAT and military fees - media

The Ministry of Finance is drafting a bill that would increase the military tax and (VAT). The planned changes include a possible increase in the rates of these taxes, as well as the introduction of a military fee for individual entrepreneurs. UNN writes with reference to Forbes.

The Ministry of Finance is drafting a bill that would increase the military tax and value added tax (VAT). This was reported by four members of the Rada's economic bloc and a senior Cabinet official.

Deputy Chairman of the Finance Committee Yaroslav Zheleznyak confirmed the preparation of the document, but noted that he was not aware of its details.

Two MPs from the Budget and Finance Committees also claim that there are plans to introduce a military tax for individual entrepreneurs.

