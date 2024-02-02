ukenru
Government delegation to visit Tokyo in February - Shmyhal

Government delegation to visit Tokyo in February - Shmyhal

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24972 views

The Prime Minister of Ukraine announces that a government delegation will visit Tokyo in February to participate in a Japan-Ukraine conference on recovery and economic growth.

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said that in February, a government delegation will visit Tokyo to host the Japan-Ukraine Conference on Recovery and Economic Growth.

He said this at a government meeting, UNN reports.

I would also like to thank Japan for almost $400 million that was transferred to the state budget of Ukraine at the end of last month. This is an important support that will help our government finance social programs

He noted that today financial assistance from Japan has already exceeded $4.5 billion. Japan now ranks 4th among Ukraine's partners in terms of budget support.

Moreover, we see a real interest of Japan, the Japanese government and Japanese business in Ukraine. We see interest in joint projects in various fields. We see interest in Ukraine as an investment platform. That is why this month our governmental delegation will visit Tokyo, where the Japan-Ukraine Conference on Recovery and Economic Growth will be held

Shmyhal noted that Ukraine wants to reach a new level of cooperation, especially in terms of investment and joint projects.

Addendum Addendum

Japan has provided Ukraine with about $390 million in loans and grants from the World Bank for social protection and agricultural rehabilitation programs. 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

EconomyPolitics
world-bankWorld Bank
tokyoTokyo
japanJapan
ukraineUkraine
denys-shmyhalDenis Shmyhal

Contact us about advertising