Government delegation to visit Tokyo in February - Shmyhal

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said that in February, a government delegation will visit Tokyo to host the Japan-Ukraine Conference on Recovery and Economic Growth.

He said this at a government meeting, UNN reports.

I would also like to thank Japan for almost $400 million that was transferred to the state budget of Ukraine at the end of last month. This is an important support that will help our government finance social programs ," Shmyhal said.

He noted that today financial assistance from Japan has already exceeded $4.5 billion. Japan now ranks 4th among Ukraine's partners in terms of budget support.

Moreover, we see a real interest of Japan, the Japanese government and Japanese business in Ukraine. We see interest in joint projects in various fields. We see interest in Ukraine as an investment platform. That is why this month our governmental delegation will visit Tokyo, where the Japan-Ukraine Conference on Recovery and Economic Growth will be held - Shmyhal said.

Shmyhal noted that Ukraine wants to reach a new level of cooperation, especially in terms of investment and joint projects.

Japan has provided Ukraine with about $390 million in loans and grants from the World Bank for social protection and agricultural rehabilitation programs.