Government allocates UAH 142 million: what facilities will be restored in three Ukrainian cities

The Cabinet of Ministers will allocate an additional UAH 142 million to rebuild a hospital in Zaporizhzhia and five apartment buildings in Irpin and Bucha. The largest amount of UAH 64.5 million will be allocated for the reconstruction of the hospital.
The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine will allocate an additional UAH 142 million to restore a hospital in Zaporizhzhia, three apartment buildings in Irpin and two buildings in Bucha. This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal at a government meeting, UNN reports.
"We are allocating an additional UAH 142 million for six more restoration projects," Shmyhal said.
According to him, the funds will be distributed as follows:
- UAH 64.5 million for the reconstruction of a hospital building in Zaporizhzhia.
- UAH 60 million to repair three apartment buildings in Irpin.
- UAH 18 million to repair two apartment buildings in Bucha.
