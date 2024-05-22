Getmantsev's crazy ideas. MP suggests raffling off a lottery mobilization reservation (video)

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'
March 1, 12:32 PM

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions
March 1, 01:18 PM

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2
March 1, 02:42 PM

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus
March 1, 04:47 PM

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
March 1, 11:06 AM

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary
March 1, 08:56 AM

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Getmantsev's crazy ideas. MP suggests raffling off a lottery mobilization reservation (video)

Getmantsev's crazy ideas. MP suggests raffling off a lottery mobilization reservation (video)

Kyiv  •  UNN

Daniil Hetmantsev, chairman of the tax committee of the Rada, suggests raffling off a mobilization reservation in a Lottery, arguing that this would be a fair way to determine who will be exempt from conscription.

Chairman of the tax committee of the Rada Daniil Hetmantsev suggests raffling off a reservation from mobilization in the lottery. The deputy believes that this will be fair, writes UNN.

The question of booking will always be unfair to someone. Because those who do not fall under the preferential categories will perceive it as an unfair booking. I would use the example of the United States of America, when conscription is carried out on certain dates of birth, determined by chance - in the "lottery". ... And those people who were born on that date were called. Regardless of the type of profession or occupation. Then it will be fair

- said Hetmantsev in a comment to journalists after the meeting of the parliament.

Earlier, Hetmantsev said that  he plans to include in his bill on the "White Business Club" a provision that allows tax authorities to decide which entrepreneurs can book their employees , which raises concerns about corruption risks and discrimination against businesses that are not part of the "club".

Economists interviewed by UNN previously pointed out that the Bill is discriminatory and violates the presumption of innocence, dividing business in Ukraine into "white" and violators without a court decision. Its true goal is not to reduce pressure on business, but to "Nightmare" those who will not be included in the favorites list. in addition, according to the tax authorities, the right to independently decide who can become elected has the risk that in this way levies will be made from entrepreneurs.

One can only imagine what will happen when the tax authorities also have the right to decide who should be granted the right to book their employees and who should not. Especially after the new mobilization rules came into force.

Therefore, the question arises whether the Hetmans will create a "club of evaders" in the country in this way, and at the same time the tax authorities will add to the list of millionaires.

The Verkhovna Rada supported in the first reading a bill that proposes to create a "white business club" with simplified relations with tax authorities for taxpayers with a high level of voluntary compliance with tax legislation. According to Nina Yuzhanina, a member of the tax committee of the Rada, the "White Business Club" will divide entrepreneurs into its own and others ' – some will have preferences, while the law will apply for others. 

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyWar
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
white-houseWhite House
united-statesUnited States

