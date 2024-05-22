Getmantsev's crazy ideas. MP suggests raffling off a lottery mobilization reservation (video)

Chairman of the tax committee of the Rada Daniil Hetmantsev suggests raffling off a reservation from mobilization in the lottery. The deputy believes that this will be fair, writes UNN.

The question of booking will always be unfair to someone. Because those who do not fall under the preferential categories will perceive it as an unfair booking. I would use the example of the United States of America, when conscription is carried out on certain dates of birth, determined by chance - in the "lottery". ... And those people who were born on that date were called. Regardless of the type of profession or occupation. Then it will be fair - said Hetmantsev in a comment to journalists after the meeting of the parliament.

Earlier, Hetmantsev said that he plans to include in his bill on the "White Business Club" a provision that allows tax authorities to decide which entrepreneurs can book their employees , which raises concerns about corruption risks and discrimination against businesses that are not part of the "club".

Economists interviewed by UNN previously pointed out that the Bill is discriminatory and violates the presumption of innocence, dividing business in Ukraine into "white" and violators without a court decision. Its true goal is not to reduce pressure on business, but to "Nightmare" those who will not be included in the favorites list. in addition, according to the tax authorities, the right to independently decide who can become elected has the risk that in this way levies will be made from entrepreneurs.

One can only imagine what will happen when the tax authorities also have the right to decide who should be granted the right to book their employees and who should not. Especially after the new mobilization rules came into force.

Therefore, the question arises whether the Hetmans will create a "club of evaders" in the country in this way, and at the same time the tax authorities will add to the list of millionaires.

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada supported in the first reading a bill that proposes to create a "white business club" with simplified relations with tax authorities for taxpayers with a high level of voluntary compliance with tax legislation. According to Nina Yuzhanina, a member of the tax committee of the Rada, the "White Business Club" will divide entrepreneurs into its own and others ' – some will have preferences, while the law will apply for others.