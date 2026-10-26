Germany’s elite special forces unit is preparing for a possible war with Russia - media

$45.200.1550.580.14
ukenru
Exclusive
12:15 PM • 5328 views
Businesses can challenge the new reservation restrictions: a lawyer explained what to do
11:48 AM • 4366 views
Ukraine has been waiting for almost a month for Hegseth's signature on missiles for Patriot systems — Zelenskyy
11:27 AM • 8006 views
General Staff confirmed the striking of Russian facilities producing missile components
11:11 AM • 9472 views
Following the extension of martial law, the Verkhovna Rada extended mobilization
11:06 AM • 8150 views
Office of the President has not yet confirmed Zelenskyy's talks in Brussels - what is the reason
07:10 AM • 17764 views
Zelenskyy proposed extending martial law and mobilization for another 90 days
October 26, 06:00 AM • 25516 views
NBU exchange rates: the dollar has broken an all-time record, while the euro continues to rise
October 26, 02:22 AM • 33846 views
Night strike on Zaporizhzhia: homes and cars damaged, one person injuredPhoto
October 25, 09:43 PM • 38890 views
A fire in a high-rise building in Kharkiv claimed a person's lifeVideo
October 25, 08:22 PM • 38273 views
Trump seeks rapprochement with Putin, while his policies could give Russia a decisive advantage in the war – Reuters
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+13°
2m/s
79%
752mm
Popular news
Lula da Silva won Brazil's presidential election and was elected to a fourth termOctober 26, 03:24 AM • 10277 views
Starshield outages reduced the Ukrainian Armed Forces' interception of Russian drones - ISWOctober 26, 04:33 AM • 8412 views
Norway allowed civilian drones to be sent to Ukraine after a law was violated by a member of parliamentOctober 26, 05:17 AM • 20877 views
US is "on the verge" of trilateral talks on the war in Ukraine - JohnsonOctober 26, 06:37 AM • 5402 views
Nicki Minaj, wearing a Gucci outfit, supported Trump at a campaign rallyVideo08:00 AM • 17677 views
Publications
Businesses can challenge the new reservation restrictions: a lawyer explained what to do
Exclusive
12:15 PM • 5366 views
What is spina bifida, and are there ways to prevent it? A doctor explains
Exclusive
October 25, 01:58 PM • 53365 views
Horoscope for October 26–November 1: who will have to make important decisions, and who can expect changes in their personal life
Exclusive
October 25, 10:39 AM • 59932 views
7 talismans for the home: which symbols, according to folk beliefs, attract prosperity and protect against troublesOctober 24, 10:00 AM • 82518 views
The state will compensate up to 80% of wartime losses to civilian shipping: who will receive the funds and how to applyOctober 23, 07:29 PM • 106422 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Aleksandar Vučić
Benjamin Netanyahu
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Kherson Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Nicki Minaj, wearing a Gucci outfit, supported Trump at a campaign rallyVideo08:00 AM • 17867 views
Jay-Z may become the headliner of the 2027 Super Bowl – media reportsOctober 25, 08:18 PM • 30020 views
The mystery of a skeleton found more than 200 years ago has been solved at Westminster AbbeyOctober 25, 07:05 PM • 30339 views
Lviv region bids farewell to outstanding Ukrainian actor and director Fedir StryhunPhotoOctober 25, 06:17 PM • 34849 views
In Rome, hundreds of protesters stormed the Colosseum and broke through the entrance gatesVideoOctober 25, 06:10 PM • 30179 views
Actual
9K720 Iskander
Starlink
Technology
Fox News
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

Germany’s elite special forces unit is preparing for a possible war with Russia - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1402 views

Germany’s KSK special forces unit has changed its training due to a possible conflict with Russia. The soldiers are training to operate against tanks, artillery and drones.

Germany’s elite special forces unit is preparing for a possible war with Russia - media

The German Special Operations Command (KSK) is reviewing its training program in light of a possible military conflict with Moscow. BILD reports, according to UNN

Details 

"We are very specifically orienting ourselves toward an adversary represented by Russia," KSK commander Andreas Kühne said in an interview with BILD. 

According to him, operations used to be planned for approximately three days, but now the soldiers are preparing to remain in the field for much longer. In addition, the special forces are once again training to face an adversary equipped with tanks, artillery, drones, and electronic warfare capabilities. They are also practicing operations in extreme cold: the KSK is preparing for conditions typical of the eastern flank.

The unit is based at the Zeppelin Barracks in Calw, near Stuttgart. Approximately 1,500 personnel serve in the KSK. However, only one-third of them are special forces operators; the rest are administrative staff. The selection process is extremely rigorous: only about 15% of candidates pass it.

Just a few years ago, the future of the most elite unit hung by a thread. Incidents involving far-right extremists, a Nazi salute and pig heads at a farewell party, missing ammunition, and the discovery of a weapons and explosives cache at a KSK soldier's home shook the unit. In 2020, one of the special forces unit's companies was disbanded.

We remind you 

The President of Germany's Federal Intelligence Service (BND), Martin Jäger, considers the threat of an armed confrontation between Germany and Russia to be real. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the World
War in Ukraine
Bild
Stuttgart
Germany