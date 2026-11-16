German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has been banned from piloting aircraft himself

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz can no longer fly aircraft or drive a car himself due to security restrictions. Due to a lack of time, he also sold his own aircraft, which he previously used for flights. Bild reports this, writes UNN.

Details

Friedrich Merz, who has held a pilot’s license since 2009, no longer flies aircraft himself. As the publication found out, on November 14, during a flight to the CDU party conference in Schleswig-Holstein, the chancellor was in the cockpit, but the aircraft was piloted by an employee of a charter airline.

Merz also sold his twin-engine Diamond DA62 aircraft. To maintain the right to fly independently, it is necessary to fly regularly. Apparently, his work leaves the chancellor insufficient time for his hobby. After his term in office ends, he will be able to restore his authorization to fly by passing a check with an examiner.

The chancellor is also not allowed to drive a car himself for security reasons. In 2024, his predecessor Olaf Scholz complained about similar restrictions, calling himself an "avid motorist."

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