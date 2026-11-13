Georgian wrestlers Dvalishvili and Lazishvili released from custody after a fight in Abu Dhabi — they have a tournament tomorrow

Georgian athletes Merab Dvalishvili and Saba Lazishvili have been released from custody in the UAE following a mass brawl at a hotel in Abu Dhabi. This was reported by Chad Bronstein, co-founder of the American wrestling organization Real American Freestyle (RAF), UNN reports, citing "Georgia News."

Both athletes are scheduled to compete at the RAF tournament on November 14.

"I am pleased to share that Merab Dvalishvili has rejoined us in Abu Dhabi. We would like to express our sincere gratitude to the relevant authorities in Abu Dhabi for their professionalism and support. We remain focused on moving forward and are delighted to have Merab back," Bronstein said in a statement on the social network X.

Dvalishvili and Lazishvili spent two days in a detention center after an altercation with Russian fighter Usman Nurmagomedov and his entourage in the hotel lobby. According to sports journalist Ariel Helwani, the RAF co-founder helped secure their release, liaised with local authorities, and was personally present at the facility when they were released.

The National, citing the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, reports that ten people have been convicted in the case involving the hotel brawl. Eight of them received prison sentences, fines, and deportation orders to be carried out after they serve their sentences. Two others were fined.

According to the publication, six people were sentenced to six months in prison and fined 300,000 dirhams each ($81,600). They were found guilty of endangering public safety, causing panic, and threatening people's lives.

Two others received six-month prison sentences, a fine of 300,000 dirhams, and deportation for violating privacy: they filmed what was happening and distributed the recordings. The court also ordered their phones confiscated and the video materials deleted.

Two other defendants were fined 50,000 dirhams each ($13,600) for endangering public safety and assaulting other people.

The National does not name those convicted and does not specify who received each of the punishments. Earlier, Georgian media reported that Dvalishvili and Lazishvili would each have to pay 50,000 dirhams, with the fines covered by RAF. At the same time, Georgian media reported that Nurmagomedov and members of his team had received six-month sentences.

On the evening of November 11, Dvalishvili was in the UAE ahead of the RAF tournament and was giving an interview when Usman Nurmagomedov approached him accompanied by other people. A video that circulated shows the Russian fighter striking the Georgian athlete, after which a mass brawl breaks out.

On November 12, Abu Dhabi police reported the detention of ten people: eight for participating in the brawl and two more for filming the incident.

The Georgian authorities also became involved in the situation. On November 13, Foreign Minister Maka Botchorishvili held a telephone conversation with UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

After the fighters were released, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze thanked Foreign and Interior Ministers Maka Botchorishvili and Sulkhan Tamazashvili for their prompt coordination, as well as those who paid the athletes' legal fees and fines. He separately thanked the UAE authorities, saying that the court had reached a fair decision both regarding the Georgians' release and regarding the attackers.

The RAF tournament will take place on November 14. Dvalishvili is scheduled to face Brazil's Marlon Moraes. Lazishvili, whose participation was not originally planned, will replace Usman Nurmagomedov in the bout against American Urijah Faber. This will be the 21-year-old Georgian athlete's debut in the American organization. The November 11 brawl, in which he became involved because he was accompanying Dvalishvili, brought him extraordinary popularity—in just a couple of days, 600,000 users followed the previously little-known Georgian wrestler on Instagram.

Earlier, Bronstein said that Nurmagomedov had been banned from attending the RAF event. The Russian fighter himself was not scheduled to compete in the tournament: his brother Umar Nurmagomedov was supposed to compete in Abu Dhabi, where he was due to face Faber.