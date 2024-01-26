General Staff: Ukrainian troops repelled 94 enemy attacks, most of them in Avdiivka sector

Nearly a hundred combat engagements took place on the Ukrainian frontline over the past day. The enemy does not abandon its intention to improve its tactical position in the south and east of Ukraine, the Russians are actively advancing with the support of aviation and armored vehicles, using FPV quadcopters, both at the positions of the Ukrainian military and in peaceful cities. This is stated in the evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

The operational situation in eastern and southern Ukraine remains difficult. There were 94 combat engagements over the last day. The enemy launched 8 missile attacks (with S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles at civilian infrastructure in Myrnohrad, Novohradivka, Donetsk region, and Antonivka, Kherson region) and fired 38 times from multiple rocket launchers at Ukrainian troop positions and populated areas. - reported the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

According to military data released by the Ukrainian military, Russians are moving in 8 directions. The East remains the hottest part of the frontline.

In the Kupyansk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 12 attacks near Tabayivka, Kharkiv region, and Stelmakhivka, Luhansk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops.

In the Liman sector, the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops near Terny and Torske in the Donetsk region 7 times. However, the occupiers failed.

In the Bakhmut sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 10 attacks near Bohdanivka, Ivanivka, Klishchyivka and Andriivka in Donetsk region, where the occupants were unsuccessfully trying to improve their tactical position.

In the Avdiivka sector, the militants attacked 19 times in the areas of Novobakhmutivka, Stepove and Avdiivka. Another 9 unsuccessful attacks were carried out by Russians near Opytne, Vodyane, Pervomayske and Nevelske in the Donetsk region.

In the Mariinsky sector, the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold back the invaders near Heorhiivka, Pobeda and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region. The occupants tried unsuccessfully to improve the tactical situation here 14 times.

In the Shakhtarsk sector, our defenders repelled an enemy attack near Zolota Niva in Donetsk region.

In the Zaporizhzhia sector, Ukrainian troops repelled five enemy attacks north of Pryiutne, south of Chervone and west of Verbove in Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson sector, the enemy made 4 unsuccessful assaults on Ukrainian troops' positions over the last day.