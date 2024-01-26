Occupants attack Kherson: explosions are heard in the city

Explosions are heard in Kherson - the Russian army is attacking from the occupied left bank, UNN reports, citing Roman Mrochko, head of the Kherson MBA.

"Explosions are heard in the coastal areas of Kherson! The enemy is attacking from the temporarily occupied left bank. Move to safer places! Stay away from windows!" said Mrochko.

Kherson suffered two missile attacks at night, enemy fired from S-300, one wounded - RMA