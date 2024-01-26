Kherson suffered two missile attacks at night, enemy fired from S-300, one wounded - RMA

Kherson suffered two missile attacks by Russian troops at night, the enemy fired from S-300 missile systems, and a woman was wounded, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin said on Friday, UNN reports.

Last night, Russians shelled Kherson with S-300 air defense systems. The city was hit by two missile strikes. (...) A 54-year-old Kherson woman sustained a leg injury and an explosive trauma in her own home. She was provided with medical aid on the spot - Prokudin wrote on Telegram.

Enemy fire damaged a kindergarten, a high-rise building and a shopping center, he noted.

Russians hit Kherson with ballistic missile, fired 350 shells at the region: one casualty