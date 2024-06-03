General Staff: today in the Kharkiv direction no active assault operations of the enemy, the situation in the Pokrovsky direction is aggravated

Today, 28 clashes have already occurred at the front, there were no active assault actions of the enemy in the Kharkiv direction, the situation in the Pokrovsky direction has worsened, according to the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for 10:30 on June 3, writes UNN.

Details

"Since the beginning of the current day, there have been 28 military clashes. The Russian occupiers carried out 472 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements with various types of weapons. The aggressor also carried out two missile strikes and the use of six missiles and 28 strikes with kamikaze drones," the General Staff said.

According to the directions indicated, the situation is as follows:

Since the beginning of the day, there have been no active assault actions of the enemy in the Kharkiv direction, and our defenders continue to increase their defensive capabilities.

Over the past day, the total losses of the invaders in this direction amounted to: 130 people, 59 of them irrevocable, and 40 units of weapons and military equipment. Three tanks, an armored combat vehicle, one artillery system, 14 UAVs, 12 vehicles, and three units of special equipment were destroyed. One tank, two artillery systems, two vehicles and one unit of special equipment were damaged. In addition, three ammunition depots, one fuel and lubricants Depot and 12 dugouts of the invaders were hit.

In the Kupyansky direction, the enemy attack continues in the Nevsky district. The situation is tense.

In the area of Ternovi in the Lymansky direction, the enemy's attempt to approach the positions of our troops was not successful.

In the Siversky direction, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has already made five attempts to break through our defensive lines in the areas of Vydenka and Razdolovka. One attack is repulsed, four continue. The situation is under control.

In the area of Klishcheyevka in the Kramatorsky direction, an enemy attack was repelled, and the battle continues near Ivanovsky. No losses of positions were allowed, the situation is controlled.

In the Pokrovsky direction, the situation remains acute – now there are 11 clashes in the areas of Zeleny pole, Novopokrovsk, Novoselovka Pervaya, Kalinovo and Nevelsky. The situation is under the control of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Yesterday, the Russian invaders lost 400 people in this direction, of which 134 were irrevocable. One tank, three armored personnel carriers and seven art systems were destroyed. Four armored combat vehicles, two guns and a car were damaged.

On the Kurakhivsky direction in the areas of Praskoveyevka and Vodiane, three clashes continue. Our defenders are in control of the situation. No losses of positions were allowed.

In the Orikhivsky direction, two enemy attempts to advance in the directions of Rabotyn and Malaya Tokmachka were stopped.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, on the bridgeheads on the Left Bank of the Dnieper River, an enemy attack was repelled in the Rynok area.

In other areas, it is reported that the situation has not changed significantly.

"The Defense Forces are taking all measures to disrupt enemy plans. Our artillery, rocket men, aviation and operators of unmanned systems work in accordance with the tasks set," the General Staff noted.

