General Staff: today in the Kharkiv direction no active assault operations of the enemy, the situation in the Pokrovsky direction is aggravated

ukenru
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 71298 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 139206 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 144298 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 238298 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 171553 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163523 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147829 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 219265 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112944 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 205848 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 68287 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 109852 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 51224 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 105593 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

12:32 PM • 49108 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 238298 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 219265 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 205848 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 231927 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 219122 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 6543 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 14752 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 105593 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 109852 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 158344 views
Actual
General Staff: today in the Kharkiv direction no active assault operations of the enemy, the situation in the Pokrovsky direction is aggravated

General Staff: today in the Kharkiv direction no active assault operations of the enemy, the situation in the Pokrovsky direction is aggravated

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19383 views

Since the beginning of the day, there have been 28 military clashes, while the situation remains acute in the Pokrovsky direction.

Today, 28 clashes have already occurred at the front, there were no active assault actions of the enemy in the Kharkiv direction, the situation in the Pokrovsky direction has worsened, according to the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for 10:30 on June 3, writes UNN

Details

"Since the beginning of the current day, there have been 28 military clashes. The Russian occupiers carried out 472 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements with various types of weapons. The aggressor also carried out two missile strikes and the use of six missiles and 28 strikes with kamikaze drones," the General Staff said.

According to the directions indicated, the situation is as follows:

Since the beginning of the day, there have been no active assault actions of the enemy in the Kharkiv direction, and our defenders continue to increase their defensive capabilities.

Over the past day, the total losses of the invaders in this direction amounted to: 130 people, 59 of them irrevocable, and 40 units of weapons and military equipment. Three tanks, an armored combat vehicle, one artillery system, 14 UAVs, 12 vehicles, and three units of special equipment were destroyed. One tank, two artillery systems, two vehicles and one unit of special equipment were damaged. In addition, three ammunition depots, one fuel and lubricants Depot and 12 dugouts of the invaders were hit.

In the Kupyansky direction, the enemy attack continues in the Nevsky district. The situation is tense.

In the area of Ternovi in the Lymansky direction, the enemy's attempt to approach the positions of our troops was not successful.

In the Siversky direction, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has already made five attempts to break through our defensive lines in the areas of Vydenka and Razdolovka. One attack is repulsed, four continue. The situation is under control.

In the area of Klishcheyevka in the Kramatorsky direction, an enemy attack was repelled, and the battle continues near Ivanovsky. No losses of positions were allowed, the situation is controlled.

In the Pokrovsky direction, the situation remains acute – now there are 11 clashes in the areas of Zeleny pole, Novopokrovsk, Novoselovka Pervaya, Kalinovo and Nevelsky. The situation is under the control of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Yesterday, the Russian invaders lost 400 people in this direction, of which 134 were irrevocable. One tank, three armored personnel carriers and seven art systems were destroyed. Four armored combat vehicles, two guns and a car were damaged.

On the Kurakhivsky direction in the areas of Praskoveyevka and Vodiane, three clashes continue. Our defenders are in control of the situation. No losses of positions were allowed.

In the Orikhivsky direction, two enemy attempts to advance in the directions of Rabotyn and Malaya Tokmachka were stopped.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, on the bridgeheads on the Left Bank of the Dnieper River, an enemy attack was repelled in the Rynok area.

In other areas, it is reported that the situation has not changed significantly.

"The Defense Forces are taking all measures to disrupt enemy plans. Our artillery, rocket men, aviation and operators of unmanned systems work in accordance with the tasks set," the General Staff noted.

78 clashes at the front during the day, 17 enemy concentration areas were hit - General Staff03.06.24, 11:24 • 18335 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
kramatorskKramatorsk
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising