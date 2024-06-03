78 clashes at the front during the day, 17 enemy concentration areas were hit - General Staff

Over the past day, 78 clashes occurred at the front, the Defense Forces hit 17 areas of concentration of Russian troops, two control points and two enemy air defense systems, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in the Morning Report, UNN writes.

"Over the past day, 78 military clashes were recorded. over the past day, Air Forces and missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit 17 areas of concentration of enemy personnel and several other important objects, including two control points and two enemy air defense systems," the General Staff said.

As noted, according to updated information, over the past day, in general, the enemy carried out four missile strikes on the positions of our troops and settlements using four missiles, 39 airstrikes using 63 Kabs, more than 2,500 attacks from various types of weapons, including 89 using multiple launch rocket systems.

The enemy carried out air strikes in the areas of the settlements of Staritsa, bely Kolodets, Volchansk, Ivanovka, Stary Saltov, Volchansky farms, Veterinary, Shestakovo, Zelenoe, Neskuchnoye, Pyatikhatki of the Kharkiv region and on the city of Kharkiv from the airspace of the Russian Federation (from the areas of the Russian settlements of Sereda, Korocha and Shebekino of the Belgorod region); Liman, Konstantinovka, Druzhba, progress, Yevgenyevka, Karlovka, Alexandropol, Kurakhovo of the Donetsk region; Novoe Zaporozhye, Pyatikhatki of the Zaporozhye region.

