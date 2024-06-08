General Staff: the enemy has become more active in the Lymansky direction, attacks most intensively in Pokrovsky

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 132915 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 138305 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 228282 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 168215 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 161995 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146848 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 214409 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112818 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 201183 views

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

General Staff: the enemy has become more active in the Lymansky direction, attacks most intensively in Pokrovsky

General Staff: the enemy has become more active in the Lymansky direction, attacks most intensively in Pokrovsky

Kyiv  •  UNN

Since the beginning of the day, Russian troops have attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders 44 times, the greatest intensity of enemy attacks was in the Pokrovsky direction, in the Kharkiv region, in particular in Volchansk, the Russians carried out airstrikes using guided aerial bombs.

At the front, since the beginning of the day, there have already been 44 attacks by Russian troops, in the Kharkiv region, the Russians hit Volchansk with Kabami, the highest intensity of enemy attacks today in the Pokrovsky direction, and the enemy has also become more active in the Lymansky direction, according to the summary of the General Staff of the armed forces of Ukraine at 13:30 on June 8, writes UNN.

Details

"Since the beginning of the day, Russian invaders have attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders 44 times. Our soldiers respond harshly to the assault and offensive actions of the invaders, destroy infantry and equipment," the report says. 

"Russian terrorists from their territory continue to hit the Kharkiv region with guided aerial bombs. In particular, the enemy attacked Volchansk with three women from Belgorod (Russia), and dropped another bomb in the area of Stary Saltov," the General Staff said.

According to the General Staff, the situation in the following areas::

In the Lymansky direction, the enemy became more active - since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian troops have already repelled five enemy attacks in the areas of Ivanovka, Ternov, Torsky and Makeyevka. Another clash continues – the invaders are storming our positions near Nevsky Prospekt.

Three times the invaders tried to attack in the Kramatorsk direction, near Ivanovsky, Andreevka and in the area of Novy. The enemy's actions are repelled. The losses of the invaders are being clarified.

In the Pokrovsky direction today, the highest intensity of enemy attacks. The total number of military operations has increased to 15 since the beginning of the day. fighting continues near Novoaleksandrovka, Novopokrovsky and Nevelsky. Our soldiers have repelled seven attacks, and another eight are continuing. The Defense Forces resolutely restrain the enemy's onslaught and respond harshly to any enemy activity.

In the Kurakhovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, units of the Defense Forces have repelled three assault operations near Georgievka and Praskoveyevka. Clashes continue in two locations near Krasnogorovka.

In the Vremovsky direction, the enemy attacked near the cherished desire. I had no success. He launched an airstrike in the area of Velikaya Novoselka – dropped a guided aerial bomb.

In the Dnieper direction, the Russian aggressor twice tried to storm our positions near Krynok. The attacks were repulsed. The situation is under control. The enemy launched airstrikes on the areas of Ivanovka, Burgunka and Chaikino. 

In other areas, the situation, according to the General Staff, has not changed much.

Most of the city of Volchansk belongs to the Defense Forces, it is under our fire control - Voloshin08.06.24, 14:00 • 20505 views

Julia Shramko

War
ukrainian-ground-forcesUkrainian Ground Forces

