General Staff: the enemy has become more active in the Lymansky direction, attacks most intensively in Pokrovsky

At the front, since the beginning of the day, there have already been 44 attacks by Russian troops, in the Kharkiv region, the Russians hit Volchansk with Kabami, the highest intensity of enemy attacks today in the Pokrovsky direction, and the enemy has also become more active in the Lymansky direction, according to the summary of the General Staff of the armed forces of Ukraine at 13:30 on June 8, writes UNN.

"Since the beginning of the day, Russian invaders have attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders 44 times. Our soldiers respond harshly to the assault and offensive actions of the invaders, destroy infantry and equipment," the report says.

"Russian terrorists from their territory continue to hit the Kharkiv region with guided aerial bombs. In particular, the enemy attacked Volchansk with three women from Belgorod (Russia), and dropped another bomb in the area of Stary Saltov," the General Staff said.

According to the General Staff, the situation in the following areas::

In the Lymansky direction, the enemy became more active - since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian troops have already repelled five enemy attacks in the areas of Ivanovka, Ternov, Torsky and Makeyevka. Another clash continues – the invaders are storming our positions near Nevsky Prospekt.

Three times the invaders tried to attack in the Kramatorsk direction, near Ivanovsky, Andreevka and in the area of Novy. The enemy's actions are repelled. The losses of the invaders are being clarified.

In the Pokrovsky direction today, the highest intensity of enemy attacks. The total number of military operations has increased to 15 since the beginning of the day. fighting continues near Novoaleksandrovka, Novopokrovsky and Nevelsky. Our soldiers have repelled seven attacks, and another eight are continuing. The Defense Forces resolutely restrain the enemy's onslaught and respond harshly to any enemy activity.

In the Kurakhovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, units of the Defense Forces have repelled three assault operations near Georgievka and Praskoveyevka. Clashes continue in two locations near Krasnogorovka.

In the Vremovsky direction, the enemy attacked near the cherished desire. I had no success. He launched an airstrike in the area of Velikaya Novoselka – dropped a guided aerial bomb.

In the Dnieper direction, the Russian aggressor twice tried to storm our positions near Krynok. The attacks were repulsed. The situation is under control. The enemy launched airstrikes on the areas of Ivanovka, Burgunka and Chaikino.

In other areas, the situation, according to the General Staff, has not changed much.

