General Staff: the Defense Forces are trying to prevent the enemy from advancing in the Pokrovsky direction, the situation near Didrova is tense in the Limansky direction

Since the beginning of the day, 26 military clashes have already taken place at the front. In the Pokrovsky direction, the enemy made four attempts to push back the units of the Defense Forces from their positions, the Ukrainian defenders are provided to prevent the enemy's advance. in the Luhansk direction, the situation near Dubrava is tense. This is stated in the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for 10:30 on May 31, reports UNN.

Since the beginning of this day, 26 military clashes have already taken place. The Russian invaders carried out one missile strike using six missiles, three air strikes using four Kabs, attacked 24 times with kamikaze drones, and shelled positions of our troops and settlements more than 450 times, including four with MLRS - the General Staff said in a statement.

According to the General Staff, the situation in the following areas::

Since the beginning of the day, the aggressor has not carried out any active actions in the Kharkiv direction . Ukrainian units continue to strengthen their positions and defensive lines.

Over the past day, the enemy has lost 152 invaders in this direction. In addition, our soldiers destroyed two tanks, two artillery systems, 10 UAVs and the same number of vehicles. One tank, an armored combat vehicle, an artillery system and five vehicles were damaged.

In Kupyansky direction from the beginning of the day, one enemy attack was repelled near Novoegorovka. Fighting continues in the areas of Petropavlovsk, Berestovo and Makeyevka. The situation is under control.

Over the past day in the Kupyansky direction, according to updated data, the total losses of the enemy amounted to 82 people. One tank, an artillery system, two vehicles and the SERP-VS5 electronic warfare station were destroyed. An armored combat vehicle and five enemy artillery systems were damaged.

In the Liman sector, Russian invaders are trying to attack near Dibrova. The situation is tense. Defense forces are taking measures to stabilize the situation.

On Seversky direction fighting continues in the area of Berestovo. Three times the enemy tried to break through in the direction of the recess. I had no success. No losses of positions were allowed.

In the Kramatorsk direction since the beginning of the day, two enemy attempts to approach Chasovy Yar have been repulsed. Units of the Defense Forces successfully restrain the onslaught, strengthen their positions in some areas.

In the Pokrovsky direction, Ukrainian defenders take measures to prevent the enemy from advancing. Currently, the enemy has made four attempts to push back our units from their positions.fighting continues near the settlements of Kalinovo, Novoselovka Pervaya and Nevelskoye. Repel the attack in the area of Novoaleksandrovka.

On The Kurakhovsky direction the battle continues near Konstantinovka. The situation remains under the control of the Defense Forces.

The enemy paid a high price for yesterday's activity in the Pokrovsky and Kurakhovsky directions. According to updated information, only in these two directions, the Russian aggressor lost a total of 534 people killed and wounded. Four tanks of the invaders, nine armored combat vehicles and six cars were destroyed. In addition, three more tanks, four armored combat vehicles and two artillery systems were damaged.

In the Orekhovsky direction, 3 enemy assault actions were repulsed in the areas of Malaya Tokmachka, the work of Nakota Novoandrievka. No losses of positions were allowed.

Finally, the situation did not change significantly.

"The Defense Forces of Ukraine are taking all necessary measures to deter the enemy's offensive, deplete its combat potential and stabilize the situation," the General Staff stressed.

