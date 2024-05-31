General Staff: the Defense Forces are trying to prevent the enemy from advancing in the Pokrovsky direction, the situation near Didrova is tense in the Limansky direction

ukenru
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 71073 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 139170 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 144265 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 238246 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 171535 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163512 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147821 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 219237 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112944 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 205829 views

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 68113 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 109818 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 51035 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 105557 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

12:32 PM • 48811 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 238246 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 219237 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 205829 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 231905 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 219101 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 6225 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 14544 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 105545 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 109809 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 158336 views
General Staff: the Defense Forces are trying to prevent the enemy from advancing in the Pokrovsky direction, the situation near Didrova is tense in the Limansky direction

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20692 views

The Defense Forces of Ukraine are trying to prevent the enemy from advancing in the Pokrovsky direction, while the situation in the area of Didrova in the Limansky direction remains tense, since the beginning of the day, 26 military clashes have occurred at the front.

Since the beginning of the day, 26 military clashes have already taken place at the front. In the Pokrovsky direction, the enemy made four attempts to push back the units of the Defense Forces  from their positions, the Ukrainian defenders are provided to prevent  the enemy's advance.  in the Luhansk direction, the situation near Dubrava is tense. This is stated in the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for 10:30 on May 31, reports UNN.

Since the beginning of this day, 26 military clashes have already taken place. The Russian invaders carried out one missile strike using six missiles, three air strikes using four Kabs,  attacked 24 times with kamikaze drones, and shelled positions of our troops and settlements more than 450 times, including four with MLRS

- the General Staff said in a statement.

According to the General Staff, the situation in the following areas::

Since the beginning of the day, the aggressor has not carried out any active actions in the Kharkiv direction . Ukrainian units continue to strengthen their positions and defensive lines. 

Over the past day, the enemy has lost 152 invaders in this direction. In addition, our soldiers destroyed two tanks, two artillery systems, 10 UAVs and the same number of vehicles. One tank, an armored combat vehicle, an artillery system and five vehicles were damaged. 

In Kupyansky direction from the beginning of the day, one enemy attack was repelled near Novoegorovka. Fighting continues in the areas of Petropavlovsk, Berestovo and Makeyevka. The situation is under control.

Over the past day in the Kupyansky direction, according to updated data, the total losses of the enemy amounted to 82 people. One tank, an artillery system, two vehicles and the SERP-VS5 electronic warfare station were destroyed. An armored combat vehicle and five enemy artillery systems were damaged.

In the Liman sector, Russian invaders are trying to attack near Dibrova. The situation is tense. Defense forces are taking measures to stabilize the situation. 

On Seversky direction fighting continues in the area of Berestovo. Three times the enemy tried to break through in the direction of the recess. I had no success. No losses of positions were allowed. 

In the Kramatorsk direction since the beginning of the day, two enemy attempts to approach Chasovy Yar have been repulsed. Units of the Defense Forces successfully restrain the onslaught, strengthen their positions in some areas.

In the Pokrovsky direction, Ukrainian defenders take measures to prevent the enemy from advancing. Currently, the enemy has made four attempts to push back our units from their positions.fighting continues near the settlements of Kalinovo, Novoselovka Pervaya and Nevelskoye. Repel the attack in the area of Novoaleksandrovka.

On The Kurakhovsky direction the battle continues  near Konstantinovka. The situation  remains under the control of the Defense Forces. 

The enemy paid a high price for yesterday's activity in the Pokrovsky and Kurakhovsky directions. According to updated information, only in these two directions, the Russian aggressor lost a total of  534 people killed and wounded. Four tanks of the invaders, nine armored combat vehicles and six cars were destroyed. In addition, three more tanks, four armored combat vehicles and two artillery systems were damaged.

In the Orekhovsky direction, 3 enemy assault actions were repulsed in the areas of Malaya Tokmachka, the work of Nakota Novoandrievka. No losses of positions were allowed.

Finally, the situation did not change significantly. 

"The Defense Forces of Ukraine are taking all necessary measures to deter the enemy's offensive, deplete its combat potential and stabilize the situation," the General Staff stressed. 

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: accurate strikes were carried out on terminals in the Krasnodar Krai31.05.24, 09:41 • 26772 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

