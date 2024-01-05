General Staff: over fifty attacks repelled by Ukrainian defenders on Friday

More than fifty combat engagements took place on the Ukrainian front on Friday. This was reported by the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in an evening report, UNN reports.

Within the last day, 56 combat engagements took place. In total, the enemy launched 3 missile and 16 air strikes, fired 12 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. Unfortunately, Russian terrorist attacks have resulted in deaths and injuries among the civilian population. Residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged. - the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine says.

Details

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, our defenders repelled 7 enemy attacks in the Kupyansk sector. There, the invaders tried to attack near Synkivka, Kharkiv region.

The enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions in the Liman sector. They shelled more than 10 localities with artillery and mortars, including Nevske and Bilohorivka in Luhansk region and Torske, Verkhnekamianske, Spirne in Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, the Defense Forces repelled three attacks near Klishchiyivka and Andriivka in Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops.

In the Avdiivka sector, our defenders repelled three enemy attacks near Novobakhmutivka and Avdiivka and another 16 near Pervomayske and Nevelske in Donetsk region, where the enemy unsuccessfully tried to improve the tactical situation.

The enemy carried out 10 more attacks in the Kherson sector during the day. However, Ukrainian soldiers did not allow the invaders to drive them from their footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro. The enemy retreated with losses.

Rocket strike in Kherson region: one person was killed, another was injured

At the same time, Russians continue to terrorize Ukrainian civilians with shelling.

Russians are actively firing mortars and artillery at residents of settlements located on the front line in Donetsk, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia regions. In addition, about 15 settlements in the north of the country came under enemy artillery and mortar fire. Among them are Popivka in Chernihiv region; Znob-Trubchevska, Seredyna-Buda, Marchykhina-Buda, Vovkivka in Sumy region; Gatyshche, Bochkove, Dvorichanske in Kharkiv region.

The situation in the south is not calm either. Zolota Balka, Ivanivka, Sadove, Kherson, Blahovishchenske, Veletenske, Kizomys in Kherson region and Solonchaky in Mykolaiv region came under enemy artillery fire. In addition, the enemy launched an air strike near the village of Chervonyi Mayak in Kherson region.

Enemy shells Kherson: hits a residential building and a warehouse with humanitarian aid, there are casualties

Optional

It is reported that during the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 5 areas of concentration of enemy personnel. And missile units hit a control center, an ammunition depot and an enemy artillery unit.