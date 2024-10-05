General Staff on the situation in the frontline: 67 combat engagements took place, the most intense in the Pokrovsk sector

Since the beginning of the day, 67 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The situation is the hottest in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors, UNN reports, citing the General Staff's report as of 16:00.

The border settlements of Sumy region continue to suffer from cynical shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation. Pokrovka and Katerynivka were shelled by enemy artillery. The invaders carried out air strikes in the areas of Volfine, Obody, Pavlivka, and Velyka Pysarivka, dropping 10 bombs. Also, today the enemy has already dropped 24 UAVs on the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy conducted five assault attacks near Novoosynove and Lozova. Three engagements ended, two more are ongoing.

In the Liman sector, the invading army attacked four times near Novosadove, Makiivka and Torske. Ukrainian defenders repelled two attacks, two more are ongoing.

In the Northern sector, the enemy attacked unsuccessfully once in the Terny area during the day.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the invaders made five assault attacks. The defense forces stopped two Russian attacks near Stupochky and Chasovyi Yar, and three more attacks are ongoing. The enemy also launched air strikes on Kramatorsk.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy attacked six times near Dachne and Toretsk. Two battles ended without success for the occupiers, four more are ongoing. The areas of Diliyivka and Oleksandro-Kalynove are suffering from enemy air strikes.

The Pokrovske sector is the hottest today. Since the beginning of the day, the occupants, supported by aviation, have made 15 attempts to push our defenders from their positions near Novotoretske, Selydove, Krutyi Yar and Promin. The defense forces are holding back the enemy's onslaught and repelled 12 attacks, three firefights are still ongoing. The enemy's losses are being clarified.

In the Kurakhove sector, the enemy attacked 14 times near Tsukuryno, Horishne, Heorhiivka, Katerynivka, Kostiantynivka and Antonivka. Ten battles are over, four are ongoing.

In the Vremivsk sector, the occupants attacked the positions of our troops near Bohoyavlenka three times. All enemy assaults were repelled. At the same time, the enemy, supporting the offensive, actively used aviation, dropping six bombs.

In the Orikhiv sector, the invaders made one unsuccessful attempt to attack the positions of our defenders.

On the Prydniprovsky direction, Russian units did not conduct offensive actions, however, they conducted an air strike near the town of Lviv.

The situation on other frontlines has not changed significantly, the General Staff summarized.

