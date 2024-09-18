ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: 139 combat engagements at the front: Ukrainian Armed Forces repel occupants' attacks

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: 139 combat engagements at the front: Ukrainian Armed Forces repel occupants' attacks

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20851 views

There were 139 combat engagements on the frontline, a quarter of which are ongoing. The Ukrainian Armed Forces successfully repelled Russian attacks in various directions, inflicting significant losses in manpower and equipment on the enemy.

On Tuesday, September 17, 139 combat engagements took place at the frontline, almost a quarter of them are still ongoing, according to a new operational report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports

Details

“In the Kharkiv sector, Russian terrorists stormed the positions of our troops once near Vovchansk. According to the information currently available, Ukrainian defenders in the Kharkiv sector eliminated and wounded fifty-eight occupants, destroyed two artillery systems, 44 UAVs, five vehicles and one unit of special equipment, and damaged five artillery systems, one vehicle and two units of occupant's special equipment,” the Armed Forces said.

At the same time, “the enemy attacked our positions thirteen times in the Kupyansk sector near the settlements of Synkivka, Novoosynove, Kruhlyakivka, Andriivka, Kolisnykivka, Petropavlivka and Lozova. Ukrainian defense forces repelled 12 attacks. The situation is tense, one firefight is ongoing.

“In the Lyman sector, Russian troops attacked Ukrainian defenders 12 times in the areas of Cherneshchyna, Druzhelyubivka, Makiivka, Torske and Nevske. The aggressor's aviation also struck Tverdokhlibove with unguided missiles,” the General Staff noted.

In addition, it is known that in the Kramatorsk sector, “Ukrainian soldiers repelled six attempts by the invaders to advance near Chasovyi Yar, Stupochky, Klishchiyivka and Bila Hora. Eight attacks were repelled, and one firefight is ongoing.

“The enemy is concentrating its main efforts in the Pokrovsk sector. During the day, the aggressor attacked 34 times in the areas of Hrodivka, Novotoretske, Orlivka, Mykolaivka, Ukrayinka, Oleksandropol, Vozdvyzhenka, Marynivka and Zelene Pole. Ukrainian defenders have already repelled 30 attacks, and four more engagements are ongoing. Today, the occupants lost more than 220 servicemen in killed and wounded, four vehicles and one motorcycle were destroyed. Our defenders also severely damaged a tank and five enemy vehicles,” the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

General Staff: a quarter of the fighting on the frontline took place in the Kurakhove direction, enemy launched 4 missile strikes on Sumy, dropped 17 KABs in Kursk region17.09.24, 17:11

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

