General Staff: a quarter of the fighting on the frontline took place in the Kurakhove direction, enemy launched 4 missile strikes on Sumy, dropped 17 KABs in Kursk region

Since the beginning of the day, 88 battles have already taken place at the front, the enemy is most active in the Kurakhiv direction, the enemy has already dropped 17 KABs in the Kursk region today, the General Staff reported in a report as of 17 September, UNN writes.

The defense forces continue to resolutely fight the invaders, resisting numerous attempts by the enemy to advance into the depths of Ukraine's territory. The enemy continues to try to use its superiority in manpower and air support. At present, the number of combat engagements has increased to 88. The enemy is most active in the Kurakhove sector, where it conducted a quarter of all attacks - reported the General Staff.

According to the General Staff, the terrorist state does not stop using aviation and artillery along the border of Sumy and Chernihiv regions. In particular, the areas of Karpovychi, Prohres, Uhroydy, Stepok, Vysoke, Buchky, and Semenivka came under artillery fire. The enemy aviation struck the areas of Malushyne, Obody, Rivers, Katerynivka, Bondarivshchyna, Pysarivka and Hlukhiv with UAVs, using a total of 14 guided aerial bombs. "In addition, the enemy launched four missile attacks on the city of Sumy," the General Staff reported.

"In addition, the enemy has already dropped 17 guided bombs on the Kursk region of the Russian Federation today," the General Staff said.

According to the General Staff, the situation is as follows:

The enemy attacked our positions six times in the Kupyansk sector. Ukrainian defenders repelled enemy attacks near Synkivka, Novoosynove and in the direction of Lozova. One firefight in the area of Kruhliakivka is still ongoing.

In the Lyman sector, hostile attacks continue in the areas of Cherneshchyna, Druzhelyubivka, Makiivka and Torske. Since the beginning of the day, there have been eight combat engagements in this sector, two of them are still ongoing. The situation is under control.

In the Seversky sector, the enemy attacked near Verkhnekamianske and Vyymka, twice trying to break through our defense. Both attacks were repelled.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the invaders conducted five assault actions near Chasovyi Yar, Stupochky and Klishchiyivka. One firefight is still ongoing near Bila Hora.

Seven enemy attacks took place in the Toretsk sector, the enemy mainly attacks near the settlements of Toretsk and Nelipivka, our defenders are giving a worthy fight back. Five combat engagements have already been completed. The aggressor's aviation also struck Shcherbynivka, Petrivka and Druzhba with unguided aerial missiles and CABs.

Since the beginning of the day in the Pokrovsk sector, the occupants have already made 19 attempts to push our defenders from their positions in the areas of Hrodivka, Novotoretske, Orlivka, Mykolaivka, Ukrayinske and attacked towards Zelenyi Pole. The defense forces have already repelled 14 enemy attacks, and five battles are still ongoing.

The largest number of combat engagements so far has been in the Kurakhove sector. With the support of aviation, the invaders tried to advance 22 times near Tsukuryno, Zhelannyi Pershyi, Hirnyk, Heorhiivka and Kostiantynivka. Six clashes have not yet been completed.

In the Vremivsky sector, the invaders attacked six times in the direction of Vuhledar and Katerynivka, three attacks are still ongoing.

The village of Verbove in the Gulyaypilsky direction was hit by a NARA air strike.

Two enemy attacks were repelled in the Prydniprovsky sector.

The situation in other frontline areas has not changed significantly, the General Staff said.

