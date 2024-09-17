General Staff: a quarter of the fighting on the frontline took place in the Kurakhove direction, enemy launched 4 missile strikes on Sumy, dropped 17 KABs in Kursk region

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Popular news
Macron defends Zelensky after argument with Trump at the White House

February 28, 07:15 PM • 38675 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 96528 views
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 66987 views
Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

February 28, 08:14 PM • 40045 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 57843 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 180168 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 188765 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 178604 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 205807 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 194539 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 145475 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 145105 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 149540 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 140728 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 157391 views
General Staff: a quarter of the fighting on the frontline took place in the Kurakhove direction, enemy launched 4 missile strikes on Sumy, dropped 17 KABs in Kursk region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17484 views

Since the beginning of the day, 88 combat engagements took place at the front, most of them in the Kurakhove sector. The enemy dropped 17 UAVs on the Kursk region, launched rocket attacks on Sumy and fired at the border of Sumy and Chernihiv regions.

Since the beginning of the day, 88 battles have already taken place at the front, the enemy is most active in the Kurakhiv direction, the enemy has already dropped 17 KABs in the Kursk region today, the General Staff reported in a report as of 17 September, UNN writes.

The defense forces continue to resolutely fight the invaders, resisting numerous attempts by the enemy to advance into the depths of Ukraine's territory. The enemy continues to try to use its superiority in manpower and air support. At present, the number of combat engagements has increased to 88. The enemy is most active in the Kurakhove sector, where it conducted a quarter of all attacks

- reported the General Staff.

According to the General Staff, the terrorist state does not stop using aviation and artillery along the border of Sumy and Chernihiv regions. In particular, the areas of Karpovychi, Prohres, Uhroydy, Stepok, Vysoke, Buchky, and Semenivka came under artillery fire. The enemy aviation struck the areas of Malushyne, Obody, Rivers, Katerynivka, Bondarivshchyna, Pysarivka and Hlukhiv with UAVs, using a total of 14 guided aerial bombs. "In addition, the enemy launched four missile attacks on the city of Sumy," the General Staff reported.

"In addition, the enemy has already dropped 17 guided bombs on the Kursk region of the Russian Federation today," the General Staff said.

According to the General Staff, the situation is as follows:

The enemy attacked our positions six times in the Kupyansk sector. Ukrainian defenders repelled enemy attacks near Synkivka, Novoosynove and in the direction of Lozova. One firefight in the area of Kruhliakivka is still ongoing.

In the Lyman sector, hostile attacks continue in the areas of Cherneshchyna, Druzhelyubivka, Makiivka and Torske. Since the beginning of the day, there have been eight combat engagements in this sector, two of them are still ongoing. The situation is under control.

In the Seversky sector, the enemy attacked near Verkhnekamianske and Vyymka, twice trying to break through our defense. Both attacks were repelled.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the invaders conducted five assault actions near Chasovyi Yar, Stupochky and Klishchiyivka. One firefight is still ongoing near Bila Hora.

Seven enemy attacks took place in the Toretsk sector, the enemy mainly attacks near the settlements of Toretsk and Nelipivka, our defenders are giving a worthy fight back. Five combat engagements have already been completed. The aggressor's aviation also struck Shcherbynivka, Petrivka and Druzhba with unguided aerial missiles and CABs.

Since the beginning of the day in the Pokrovsk sector, the occupants have already made 19 attempts to push our defenders from their positions in the areas of Hrodivka, Novotoretske, Orlivka, Mykolaivka, Ukrayinske and attacked towards Zelenyi Pole. The defense forces have already repelled 14 enemy attacks, and five battles are still ongoing.

The largest number of combat engagements so far has been in the Kurakhove sector. With the support of aviation, the invaders tried to advance 22 times near Tsukuryno, Zhelannyi Pershyi, Hirnyk, Heorhiivka and Kostiantynivka. Six clashes have not yet been completed.

In the Vremivsky sector, the invaders attacked six times in the direction of Vuhledar and Katerynivka, three attacks are still ongoing.

The village of Verbove in the Gulyaypilsky direction was hit by a NARA air strike.

Two enemy attacks were repelled in the Prydniprovsky sector.

The situation in other frontline areas has not changed significantly, the General Staff said.

Plus 1020 occupants and 2 tanks: General Staff updates data on enemy losses17.09.24, 07:11 • 23407 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War

