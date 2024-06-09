General staff: more than 50 battles have already taken place at the front today, and the Ukrainian armed forces are repelling Russian attacks in 4 districts in the Pokrovsky direction

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

General staff: more than 50 battles have already taken place at the front today, and the Ukrainian armed forces are repelling Russian attacks in 4 districts in the Pokrovsky direction

Kyiv  •  UNN

Today, more than 50 battles took place at the front. Ukrainian defenders in the Pokrovsky direction are repelling attacks by Russian troops in four districts.

There have already been 51 clashes at the front today, the most active Russians in the Pokrovsky direction – there the defense forces repel Russian attacks in the areas of Yasnoborodovka, Karlovka, Novoaleksandrovka and Novopokrovsky. This was reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in a report for 14:00 on June 9, writes UNN.

The enemy continues to show the greatest activity in the Pokrovsky direction. Now the total number of enemy attacks on the line of contact has reached 51

- reported in the General Staff.

According to the General Staff, the situation is as follows:

In the Kharkiv sector, fighting continues in the area of Hlyboke. This is the third attack in the sector today. The Russian occupants used anti-aircraft missiles from the direction of Shebekino in the areas of Bilyi Kolodyazh and Tykhyi. They attacked the area of Vovchansky Khutoriv with unguided aerial missiles.

In the Kupyansk sector, the total number of Russian attacks amounted to seven, two of which are still ongoing in the vicinity of Nevske and Pishchane.

In the Liman sector, fighting continues in the area of Serebryansky forest. So far, the occupation forces have tried to advance in this area five times since the beginning of the day.

The Russian aggressor is also active in the Kramatorsk sector, namely in the area of Ivanivske and Klishchiyivka. A total of seven combat engagements took place in the sector today.

The Pokrovske sector is currently witnessing the highest number of hostile attacks. Yasnoborodivka, Karlivka, Novooleksandrivka, Novopokrovske are the areas where Ukrainian defenders are currently repelling Russian attacks. Overall, the number of enemy attempts to improve their positions in the sector has reached 20.

In the Kurakhove sector, fighting continues in the area of Krasnohorivka.

In the Prydniprovsky sector, two enemy attacks were repelled in the vicinity of Krynky since the beginning of the day.

The situation in the rest of the sectors remained unchanged, the General Staff said.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
ukrainian-ground-forcesUkrainian Ground Forces
kramatorskKramatorsk
kharkivKharkiv
polandPoland

