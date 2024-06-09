General staff: more than 50 battles have already taken place at the front today, and the Ukrainian armed forces are repelling Russian attacks in 4 districts in the Pokrovsky direction

There have already been 51 clashes at the front today, the most active Russians in the Pokrovsky direction – there the defense forces repel Russian attacks in the areas of Yasnoborodovka, Karlovka, Novoaleksandrovka and Novopokrovsky. This was reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in a report for 14:00 on June 9, writes UNN.

The enemy continues to show the greatest activity in the Pokrovsky direction. Now the total number of enemy attacks on the line of contact has reached 51 - reported in the General Staff.

According to the General Staff, the situation is as follows:

In the Kharkiv sector, fighting continues in the area of Hlyboke. This is the third attack in the sector today. The Russian occupants used anti-aircraft missiles from the direction of Shebekino in the areas of Bilyi Kolodyazh and Tykhyi. They attacked the area of Vovchansky Khutoriv with unguided aerial missiles.

In the Kupyansk sector, the total number of Russian attacks amounted to seven, two of which are still ongoing in the vicinity of Nevske and Pishchane.

In the Liman sector, fighting continues in the area of Serebryansky forest. So far, the occupation forces have tried to advance in this area five times since the beginning of the day.

The Russian aggressor is also active in the Kramatorsk sector, namely in the area of Ivanivske and Klishchiyivka. A total of seven combat engagements took place in the sector today.

The Pokrovske sector is currently witnessing the highest number of hostile attacks. Yasnoborodivka, Karlivka, Novooleksandrivka, Novopokrovske are the areas where Ukrainian defenders are currently repelling Russian attacks. Overall, the number of enemy attempts to improve their positions in the sector has reached 20.

In the Kurakhove sector, fighting continues in the area of Krasnohorivka.

In the Prydniprovsky sector, two enemy attacks were repelled in the vicinity of Krynky since the beginning of the day.

The situation in the rest of the sectors remained unchanged, the General Staff said.