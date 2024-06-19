$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 11668 views

General Staff: fighting continues near Vovchansk, tense situation near Krasnohorivka

Kyiv • UNN

 • 31191 views

Ukrainian troops repelled numerous Russian attacks in many areas. In particular, fighting continues near Vovchansk in Kharkiv region and Krasnohorivka in Donetsk region.

General Staff: fighting continues near Vovchansk, tense situation near Krasnohorivka

Since the beginning of the day, 42 combat engagements took place in the frontline. In the Pokrovsk sector, the occupants have already made 13 attempts to break through the defensive lines of the Ukrainian military.  In the Kharkiv sector, fighting continues in the area of Vovchansk.  The situation remains tense in the area of Krasnohorivka in the  Kurakhove sector, where three firefights continue. This was reported by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in a summary as of 10:00 a.m. on June 19, UNN reports.

Since the beginning of this day, 42 combat engagements have already taken place. The enemy launched six air strikes with twelve combat aircraft, used 41 kamikaze drones and fired over 600 times at Ukrainian troops' positions and localities

- the General Staff said in a statement.

According to the General Staff, the situation with the directions is as follows: 

In the Kharkiv sector, the occupants' assault near Lyptsi was unsuccessful, and the battle near Vovchansk continues.

According to updated information, the losses of Russian troops in this area over the past day amounted to more than 130 people killed and wounded, a tank, an armored combat vehicle,  an artillery system and four vehicles destroyed.

In the Kupyansk sector, four combat engagements continue near Pishchane, Stepova Novoselivka and Kruhliakivka. The situation is under control.

In the Liman sector, the invaders attacked the positions of the Defense Forces five times near Hrekivka, Nevske and Terny.  The situation is tense. The fighting continues. 

Nine combat engagements have already taken place in the Kramatorsk sector since the beginning of the day. Two attacks by Russian occupants were repelled by Ukrainian troops near Novyi and Klishchiyivka. Seven combat engagements continue in the areas of Kalynivka, Novyi and Ivanivske.

Today, in the Pokrovsk sector, the occupants have already made 13 attempts to break through our defenses near Novooleksandrivka, Kalynove, Sokol and Novoselivka Persha. Eight attacks have been repelled by the Defense Forces, and five more are ongoing. Ukrainian soldiers are taking measures to prevent the Russian aggressor from advancing deep into our territory. 

In the Kurakhove sector, an enemy attack near Paraskoviivka failed. The situation remains tense in the vicinity of Krasnohorivka, where three firefights are currently taking place.

In the Vremivsk sector, the aggressor's assault near Rivne failed. Another attack continues near Urozhayne. No positions were lost.

The Russian occupants also unsuccessfully attacked Ukrainian units in the area of Mala Tokmachka in the Orikhiv sector .

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, the invaders' attempt to push our soldiers from the left bank of the Dnipro River ended without success.

According to the General Staff, the enemy did not conduct active hostilities in other areas. The situation remains unchanged.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

