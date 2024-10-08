General Staff: 99 battles have already taken place at the front, enemy is particularly active in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove sectors

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 27715 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 95881 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 160727 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 134415 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 141188 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138111 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 179146 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111972 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 170321 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104696 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 139205 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 138863 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 83136 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 106847 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 109000 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 160708 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 179135 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 170308 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 197737 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 186783 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 138875 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 139216 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145455 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136939 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153925 views
General Staff: 99 battles have already taken place at the front, enemy is particularly active in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove sectors

General Staff: 99 battles have already taken place at the front, enemy is particularly active in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove sectors

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14238 views

In the frontline, 99 combat engagements were registered since the beginning of the day. The most active fighting continues in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors, where the enemy made 19 and 24 attacks respectively.

In the frontline, 99 combat engagements were registered since the beginning of the day. The most active fighting continues in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors. In the Toretsk sector, the enemy concentrated its efforts in the areas of Toretsk and Nelipivka, the situation is under control. This is stated in the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 16 hours on October 8, UNN reports.

The situation on the frontline is characterized by the enemy's particular activity in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors. The enemy is using all available forces and means to achieve its goals. The defense forces are acting professionally and effectively, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. In total, 99 combat engagements took place since the beginning of the day

- reported the General Staff.

The situation is reportedly as follows:

Today, in the Kharkiv sector, Russian occupants stormed the Ukrainian troops' defensive lines three times in the areas of Vovchansk and Starytsia. The enemy also dropped a bomb in the area of Mali Prokhody.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy actively attacked the positions of our units eight times in the areas of Sinkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Lozova and Kruhlyakivka, six of these engagements are ongoing. Ukrainian soldiers are steadfastly holding the line.

Today, in the Lyman sector, the invading army launched ten attacks on Ukrainian positions near Makiivka, Hrekivka, Novosadove and Dibrova. Seven engagements ended without success for the enemy, and three more are ongoing. In addition, the enemy launched an attack with unguided aerial missiles in the area of Serebryanske forestry.

In the Siverskiy sector near the village of Ivano-Daryivka, Ukrainian defenders repelled an attack by the occupying army.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the invaders are making three assaults on the positions of our troops near Kalynivka, Chasovyi Yar and Stupochky. Two of the enemy attacks were repelled, one is ongoing.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy, supported by aviation, concentrated its efforts in the areas of Toretsk and Nelipivka, where eight firefights took place, seven of these attacks are still ongoing. The situation is under control.

In the Pokrovsk sector, since the beginning of the day, the occupants have made 19 attempts to push our defenders from their positions near the settlements of Sukha Balka, Novotoretske, Promin, Sukhyi Yar, Lysivka, Krutyi Yar, Novohrodivka and Selydove. The defense forces are holding back the attack and have repelled 12 enemy attacks so far, seven attacks are still ongoing. The enemy's losses are being clarified.

Fighting continues near Tsukuryno, Novoselydivka, Hirnyk, Maksymilianivka, Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka, Katerynivka, Antonivka and Vodyane in the Kurakhove sector. According to the updated information, 14 out of 24 attacks of the occupation army have been repelled in the area so far. Fierce fighting is taking place.

In the Vremivsky sector, the enemy stormed the positions of our units near Bohoyavlenka four times. One firefight is ongoing.

In the Orikhivsky sector, the occupants attacked our units twice, near Robotyne and in the direction of Novodanylivka. The terrorist army also fired at Lobkove with unguided aerial missiles.

In the Prydniprovsky sector, the invaders keep trying to drive our units from their positions. Thus, they have carried out three attacks today, and two combat engagements are currently ongoing.

Over the course of the day, a number of settlements in Sumy and Chernihiv regions suffered from enemy terrorist attacks. For example, Yastrubyne, Pavlivka, Turya, Khotyn, and Kindrativka were hit by air strikes. The enemy also conducted one air strike on the territory of Kursk region, using one air defense system.

General Staff: Russia's attacks with chemical munitions against the Defense Forces continue, 250 more cases in a month08.10.24, 13:37 • 11820 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
lyman-ukraineLyman, Ukraine
kurakhoveKurakhovo
kramatorskKramatorsk
chernihivChernihiv
sumySums
kupyanskKupyansk
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising