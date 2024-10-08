General Staff: 99 battles have already taken place at the front, enemy is particularly active in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove sectors

In the frontline, 99 combat engagements were registered since the beginning of the day. The most active fighting continues in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors. In the Toretsk sector, the enemy concentrated its efforts in the areas of Toretsk and Nelipivka, the situation is under control. This is stated in the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 16 hours on October 8, UNN reports.

The situation is reportedly as follows:

Today, in the Kharkiv sector, Russian occupants stormed the Ukrainian troops' defensive lines three times in the areas of Vovchansk and Starytsia. The enemy also dropped a bomb in the area of Mali Prokhody.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy actively attacked the positions of our units eight times in the areas of Sinkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Lozova and Kruhlyakivka, six of these engagements are ongoing. Ukrainian soldiers are steadfastly holding the line.

Today, in the Lyman sector, the invading army launched ten attacks on Ukrainian positions near Makiivka, Hrekivka, Novosadove and Dibrova. Seven engagements ended without success for the enemy, and three more are ongoing. In addition, the enemy launched an attack with unguided aerial missiles in the area of Serebryanske forestry.

In the Siverskiy sector near the village of Ivano-Daryivka, Ukrainian defenders repelled an attack by the occupying army.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the invaders are making three assaults on the positions of our troops near Kalynivka, Chasovyi Yar and Stupochky. Two of the enemy attacks were repelled, one is ongoing.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy, supported by aviation, concentrated its efforts in the areas of Toretsk and Nelipivka, where eight firefights took place, seven of these attacks are still ongoing. The situation is under control.

In the Pokrovsk sector, since the beginning of the day, the occupants have made 19 attempts to push our defenders from their positions near the settlements of Sukha Balka, Novotoretske, Promin, Sukhyi Yar, Lysivka, Krutyi Yar, Novohrodivka and Selydove. The defense forces are holding back the attack and have repelled 12 enemy attacks so far, seven attacks are still ongoing. The enemy's losses are being clarified.

Fighting continues near Tsukuryno, Novoselydivka, Hirnyk, Maksymilianivka, Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka, Katerynivka, Antonivka and Vodyane in the Kurakhove sector. According to the updated information, 14 out of 24 attacks of the occupation army have been repelled in the area so far. Fierce fighting is taking place.

In the Vremivsky sector, the enemy stormed the positions of our units near Bohoyavlenka four times. One firefight is ongoing.

In the Orikhivsky sector, the occupants attacked our units twice, near Robotyne and in the direction of Novodanylivka. The terrorist army also fired at Lobkove with unguided aerial missiles.

In the Prydniprovsky sector, the invaders keep trying to drive our units from their positions. Thus, they have carried out three attacks today, and two combat engagements are currently ongoing.

Over the course of the day, a number of settlements in Sumy and Chernihiv regions suffered from enemy terrorist attacks. For example, Yastrubyne, Pavlivka, Turya, Khotyn, and Kindrativka were hit by air strikes. The enemy also conducted one air strike on the territory of Kursk region, using one air defense system.

