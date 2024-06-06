General Staff: 85 clashes occurred at the front: the situation in the Kramatorsk direction is tense, but under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

In total, there were 85 military clashes with the invaders. The situation in the Kramatorsk direction is tense, but under the control of the Defense Forces. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has launched one missile strike and 37 airstrikes on the territory of Ukraine (including 40 crabs), used 499 kamikaze drones. Carried out 2,742 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements using various types of weapons - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Situation on directions

On Kharkivske: there were 5 military clashes with the invaders. 3 attacks were repelled in the areas of the village of Liptsy and the city of Volchansk. In the latter, fighting continues in two locations. No losses of positions were allowed.

On Kupyansky: the enemy tried 12 times to oust the AFU units from their positions. Fighting took place in the areas of the settlements of Sinkovka, Stepnaya Novoselovka, Stelmakhovka, Cherneshchina and Druzhbyovka. 11 attacks were repulsed. No losses of positions were allowed. Currently, the battle continues in the area of Druzholyubovka.

On Limanskoye: the invaders ' attempts to advance in the Nevsky district and in the Serebryansky Forest were suppressed by The Defenders.

On Seversky: the enemy conducted 6 attacks near Verkhnekamenskoye, Vydenka and Razdolovka. Five are beaten off, and one, near Razdolovka, is still ongoing.

On Kramatorsk: the situation is tense. Here, the aggressor tried 11 times to dislodge units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the areas of Kalinovka, Novy, Ivanovo, Klishcheyevka and Andreevka. Although 8 attacks were repelled, three more clashes continue near Kalinovka and Ivanovo.

On Toretsk: the invader made two unsuccessful attacks in the direction of Belaya Gora.

On Pokrovsky: the Ukrainian armed forces repelled 15 attacks, another 8 - continues. In total, 23 military clashes occurred in the direction. The enemy showed the greatest activity today near the village of Sokol.

On Pridneprovsky: three enemy attacks in the Krynok area failed. No losses of positions were allowed.

