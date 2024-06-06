General Staff: 85 clashes occurred at the front: the situation in the Kramatorsk direction is tense, but under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

ukenru
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 70768 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 139127 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 144222 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 238181 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 171514 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163498 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147808 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 219208 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112944 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 205805 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 67917 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 109781 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 50833 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 105512 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

12:32 PM • 48483 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 238181 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 219208 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 205805 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 231883 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 219082 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 6020 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 14393 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 105512 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 109781 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 158329 views
Actual
General Staff: 85 clashes occurred at the front: the situation in the Kramatorsk direction is tense, but under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

General Staff: 85 clashes occurred at the front: the situation in the Kramatorsk direction is tense, but under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23557 views

In total, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, there were 85 military clashes with the invaders, while the situation in the Kramatorsk direction remained tense, but controlled.

In total, there were 85 military clashes with the invaders. The situation in the Kramatorsk direction is tense, but under the control of the Defense Forces. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has launched one missile strike and 37 airstrikes on the territory of Ukraine (including 40 crabs), used 499 kamikaze drones. Carried out 2,742 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements using various types of weapons

- General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Situation on directions

On Kharkivske: there were 5 military clashes with the invaders. 3 attacks were repelled in the areas of the village of Liptsy and the city of Volchansk. In the latter, fighting continues in two locations. No losses of positions were allowed.

On Kupyansky: the enemy tried 12 times to oust the AFU units from their positions. Fighting took place in the areas of the settlements of Sinkovka, Stepnaya Novoselovka, Stelmakhovka, Cherneshchina and Druzhbyovka. 11 attacks were repulsed. No losses of positions were allowed. Currently, the battle continues in the area of Druzholyubovka.

On Limanskoye: the invaders ' attempts to advance in the Nevsky district and in the Serebryansky Forest were suppressed by The Defenders.

On Seversky: the enemy conducted 6 attacks near Verkhnekamenskoye, Vydenka and Razdolovka. Five are beaten off, and one, near Razdolovka, is still ongoing.

On Kramatorsk: the situation is tense. Here, the aggressor tried 11 times to dislodge units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the areas of Kalinovka, Novy, Ivanovo, Klishcheyevka and Andreevka. Although 8 attacks were repelled, three more clashes continue near Kalinovka and Ivanovo.

On Toretsk: the invader made two unsuccessful attacks in the direction of Belaya Gora.

On Pokrovsky: the Ukrainian armed forces repelled 15 attacks, another 8 - continues. In total, 23 military clashes occurred in the direction. The enemy showed the greatest activity today near the village of Sokol.

On Pridneprovsky: three enemy attacks in the Krynok area failed. No losses of positions were allowed.

General Staff: today there are already 64 clashes, the enemy is not slowing down in the Pokrovsky direction05.06.24, 17:00 • 18551 view

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

War
ukrainian-ground-forcesUkrainian Ground Forces
toretskToretsk
ukraineUkraine
kramatorskKramatorsk
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising