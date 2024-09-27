General Staff: 181 combat engagements took place in the frontline, the most active fighting in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 71031 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 103952 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 167746 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 138231 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 143368 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139134 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 182532 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112081 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 173048 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104750 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

General Staff: 181 combat engagements took place in the frontline, the most active fighting in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors

General Staff: 181 combat engagements took place in the frontline, the most active fighting in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20587 views

There were 181 combat engagements in the frontline, with the most active fighting in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors. The enemy launched 6 missile attacks, dropped 66 UAVs and engaged 729 kamikaze drones.

There were 181 combat engagements in the frontline. The situation remains the most difficult in the Pokrovsk sector, and the enemy is also active in the Kurakhove sector. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

According to the information, the invaders attacked Ukraine with 6 missiles, as well as dropped 66 UAVs and engaged 729 kamikaze drones.

Situation on the routes

In the Kharkiv sector: Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled three invaders' offensives near Starytsia, Tykhy and Vovchansk.

In Kupianske: terrorists conducted 19 offensives near Synkivka, Hlushkivka, Lozova, Stelmakhivka and Kolisnykivka. The battle continues.

In the Limansk sector: enemy forces stormed 15 times near Hrekivka, Nevske, Novosadove and Torske.

In Siverske: Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 4 offensives in the areas of Bilohorivka, Verkhnekamianske and Spirne.

In the Kramatorsk sector: there were 10 battles near Minkivka, Hryhorivka and Bila Hora, where 2 attacks are currently ongoing.

In the Toretsk sector: 17 combat engagements took place. The aggressor stormed near Toretsk, Shcherbynivka and Leonidivka. Three firefights are still ongoing

In Pokrovske: there were 39 battles in the areas of Zelene Pole, Mykolayivka, Lysivka, Kruty Yar, Novohrodivka, Selydove, Marynivka and Krasny Yar. Currently, five battles are still ongoing.

In Kurakhove: the enemy attacked 34 times near Tsukuryno, Zhelannyi Druhyi, Heorhiivka, Mykolaivka, Paraskoviivka, Kostiantynivka and Katerynivka. 7 attacks are still ongoing.  

In Vremivske: the enemy made 5 attempts to dislodge Ukrainian units near Vodyane, Katerynivka and Bohoyavlenka. One battle is currently underway.

In Orikhivske: three firefights took place near Robotyne.

In Prydniprovske: terrorists were defeated twice.

Ukrainian Defense Ministry: 106 combat engagements took place in the frontline, situation is tense in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors26.09.24, 18:02 • 18616 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

War
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
lyman-ukraineLyman, Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
kurakhoveKurakhovo
ukraineUkraine
kramatorskKramatorsk
kupyanskKupyansk
kharkivKharkiv

