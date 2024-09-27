General Staff: 181 combat engagements took place in the frontline, the most active fighting in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors

There were 181 combat engagements in the frontline. The situation remains the most difficult in the Pokrovsk sector, and the enemy is also active in the Kurakhove sector. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

According to the information, the invaders attacked Ukraine with 6 missiles, as well as dropped 66 UAVs and engaged 729 kamikaze drones.

Situation on the routes

In the Kharkiv sector: Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled three invaders' offensives near Starytsia, Tykhy and Vovchansk.

In Kupianske: terrorists conducted 19 offensives near Synkivka, Hlushkivka, Lozova, Stelmakhivka and Kolisnykivka. The battle continues.

In the Limansk sector: enemy forces stormed 15 times near Hrekivka, Nevske, Novosadove and Torske.

In Siverske: Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 4 offensives in the areas of Bilohorivka, Verkhnekamianske and Spirne.

In the Kramatorsk sector: there were 10 battles near Minkivka, Hryhorivka and Bila Hora, where 2 attacks are currently ongoing.

In the Toretsk sector: 17 combat engagements took place. The aggressor stormed near Toretsk, Shcherbynivka and Leonidivka. Three firefights are still ongoing

In Pokrovske: there were 39 battles in the areas of Zelene Pole, Mykolayivka, Lysivka, Kruty Yar, Novohrodivka, Selydove, Marynivka and Krasny Yar. Currently, five battles are still ongoing.

In Kurakhove: the enemy attacked 34 times near Tsukuryno, Zhelannyi Druhyi, Heorhiivka, Mykolaivka, Paraskoviivka, Kostiantynivka and Katerynivka. 7 attacks are still ongoing.

In Vremivske: the enemy made 5 attempts to dislodge Ukrainian units near Vodyane, Katerynivka and Bohoyavlenka. One battle is currently underway.

In Orikhivske: three firefights took place near Robotyne.

In Prydniprovske: terrorists were defeated twice.

