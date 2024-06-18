General Staff: 11 combat engagements continue in the Pokrovsk sector, occupants keep trying to break through defense lines

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 11624 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 122297 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 126199 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 140776 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 200722 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 240115 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 148214 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 370179 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182612 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149816 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.4m/s
34%
Popular news

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 84793 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 118937 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 105666 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 21816 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 42219 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 122297 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 107634 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 126199 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 120799 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 140776 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 8174 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 10511 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 14793 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 16200 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 23092 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

General Staff: 11 combat engagements continue in the Pokrovsk sector, occupants keep trying to break through defense lines

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26127 views

Russian-terrorist forces intensified attacks in the Pokrovske direction, trying to break through the Ukrainian defense line. A total of 76 combat engagements were recorded, with Ukrainian troops repelling the attacks and inflicting losses on the enemy.

General Staff: 11 combat engagements continue in the Pokrovsk sector, occupants keep trying to break through defense lines

The enemy is most active in the Pokrovsk sector. According to the General Staff, the Russian occupants do not give up trying to break through the lines of our defense, UNN reports.

"The Russian aggressor continues its offensive, trying to break through the defense of our troops. The total number of combat engagements has increased to 76 since the beginning of the day. The enemy is most active in the Pokrovsk sector. The defense forces are giving a worthy rebuff to the enemy's onslaught," the General Staff said in a statement as of 16:00.

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy launched five assault attacks, each time in the vicinity of Vovchansk. Two combat engagements are ongoing. The aggressor is also attacking from airplanes. Thus, three strikes of Russian guided aerial bombs hit the village of Symynivka, and in total, the enemy has already used 10 CABs in this area.

In the Kupyansk sector, the number of combat engagements increased to eight. Two enemy attacks near Stepova Novoselivka and Berestove are being repelled. The aggressor attacked Syinkivka with unguided aerial missiles.

In the Liman sector, the occupants conducted 10 offensives since the beginning of the day. Four firefights are currently underway. Serebryansky forest was added to the previous locations with active fighting. The situation is under control of the defense forces.

In the Northern sector, the number of combat engagements remained at 13 today.

Two firefights continue in the Kramatorsk sector: Novyi and Ivanivske neighborhoods in Chasivoyarsk.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy did not conduct any assault operations, but conducted air strikes with KAB and NAR in the area of Toretsk.

Russians intensify attacks trying to reach administrative borders of Luhansk region - statement of the 3rd Brigade18.06.24, 16:08 • 22722 views

Eleven battles continue at once in the Pokrovsk sector, where Russian occupants continue to try to break through our defense lines. Attacks are being repelled, in particular, in the areas of Yevhenivka, Kalynove, Oleksandropol and Sokol. The total number of combat engagements in the sector since the beginning of the day is 25. The situation is under control. Ukrainian soldiers are destroying the enemy. Today, the enemy's irreversible losses in the Pokrovske sector have already exceeded 50 people, while the Russians' sanitary losses amounted to 102. One mortar was destroyed and two occupants' tanks were damaged.

In the Kurakhove sector, the third Russian attack in 24 hours near Krasnohorivka is repelled.

In the Vremivsk sector, our soldiers continue to prevent enemy assault operations in the vicinity of Urozhayne. The invaders attacked Vuhledar with an anti-aircraft gun.

In the Orikhivsk sector, the enemy launched its second attack since the beginning of the day at Mala Tokmachka, without success.

"In other areas, the situation has not changed significantly," the General Staff summarized.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
Ugledar
Toretsk
Kramatorsk
Kharkiv
Poland
Brent
$65.05
Bitcoin
$82,700.10
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.15
Золото
$3,133.80
Ethereum
$1,783.91