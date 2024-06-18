General Staff: 11 combat engagements continue in the Pokrovsk sector, occupants keep trying to break through defense lines

The enemy is most active in the Pokrovsk sector. According to the General Staff, the Russian occupants do not give up trying to break through the lines of our defense, UNN reports.

"The Russian aggressor continues its offensive, trying to break through the defense of our troops. The total number of combat engagements has increased to 76 since the beginning of the day. The enemy is most active in the Pokrovsk sector. The defense forces are giving a worthy rebuff to the enemy's onslaught," the General Staff said in a statement as of 16:00.

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy launched five assault attacks, each time in the vicinity of Vovchansk. Two combat engagements are ongoing. The aggressor is also attacking from airplanes. Thus, three strikes of Russian guided aerial bombs hit the village of Symynivka, and in total, the enemy has already used 10 CABs in this area.

In the Kupyansk sector, the number of combat engagements increased to eight. Two enemy attacks near Stepova Novoselivka and Berestove are being repelled. The aggressor attacked Syinkivka with unguided aerial missiles.

In the Liman sector, the occupants conducted 10 offensives since the beginning of the day. Four firefights are currently underway. Serebryansky forest was added to the previous locations with active fighting. The situation is under control of the defense forces.

In the Northern sector, the number of combat engagements remained at 13 today.

Two firefights continue in the Kramatorsk sector: Novyi and Ivanivske neighborhoods in Chasivoyarsk.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy did not conduct any assault operations, but conducted air strikes with KAB and NAR in the area of Toretsk.

Russians intensify attacks trying to reach administrative borders of Luhansk region - statement of the 3rd Brigade

Eleven battles continue at once in the Pokrovsk sector, where Russian occupants continue to try to break through our defense lines. Attacks are being repelled, in particular, in the areas of Yevhenivka, Kalynove, Oleksandropol and Sokol. The total number of combat engagements in the sector since the beginning of the day is 25. The situation is under control. Ukrainian soldiers are destroying the enemy. Today, the enemy's irreversible losses in the Pokrovske sector have already exceeded 50 people, while the Russians' sanitary losses amounted to 102. One mortar was destroyed and two occupants' tanks were damaged.

In the Kurakhove sector, the third Russian attack in 24 hours near Krasnohorivka is repelled.

In the Vremivsk sector, our soldiers continue to prevent enemy assault operations in the vicinity of Urozhayne. The invaders attacked Vuhledar with an anti-aircraft gun.

In the Orikhivsk sector, the enemy launched its second attack since the beginning of the day at Mala Tokmachka, without success.

"In other areas, the situation has not changed significantly," the General Staff summarized.