Russians intensify attacks trying to reach administrative borders of Luhansk region - statement of the 3rd Brigade

$41.340.03
45.851.22
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 15487 views

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 145475 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 142614 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 156149 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 209066 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 244849 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 151718 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 370825 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 183268 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149970 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
April 4, 03:29 AM • 94785 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 94785 views

April 4, 04:00 AM • 135546 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 135546 views

April 4, 06:14 AM • 123113 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 123113 views

07:29 AM • 33162 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 33162 views

08:18 AM • 52091 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 52091 views
April 4, 06:27 AM • 145492 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 145492 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 123616 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 142621 views

April 4, 04:00 AM • 136019 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 136019 views

April 3, 07:36 PM • 156161 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 156161 views
Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

10:29 AM • 11727 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 11727 views

10:08 AM • 12986 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 12986 views

09:23 AM • 17103 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 17103 views

09:06 AM • 18304 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 18304 views

07:29 AM • 33485 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 33485 views
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Russians intensify attacks trying to reach administrative borders of Luhansk region - statement of the 3rd Brigade

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22722 views

go Russian occupation forces are intensifying their attacks in eastern Ukraine, trying to reach the administrative borders of Luhansk region, aiming to capture the settlements of Chernechyna - Pershotravneve and Borova, despite heavy losses and resistance from Ukrainian forces.

Russians intensify attacks trying to reach administrative borders of Luhansk region - statement of the 3rd Brigade

Russian occupation forces are intensifying attacks in eastern Ukraine, trying to reach the administrative borders of Luhansk region. This is stated in a statement of the 3rd separate assault brigade, UNN reports.

Details 

The Third Assault Frontline in the Kharkiv region, bordering Luhansk region, is one of the most intense areas of the enemy's offensive today. The occupiers' immediate task is to reach the settlements of Cherneshchyna - Pershotravneve, with further capture of Borova 

- the brigade said in a statement. 

The military said that the 3rd and 144th divisions of the 20th Army of the Russian Federation are against brigade units. The enemy is advancing with tank regiments, engaging a significant amount of artillery and additional PMC and special forces units. The enemy uses FPVs, CABs and chemical weapons.

It is noted that since May, the brigade's fighters have already killed about 1068 Russians, and almost 2292 more are three hundred.

The enemy is sending entire platoons and companies of personnel to storm our positions. Their rapid elimination is compensated by the replenishment of manpower in the amount of 250-400 Russian soldiers every week

- told in the 3 OSSB. 

The military emphasize that despite the enemy's numerical superiority and lack of reserves, the brigade has been holding the designated lines for over a month.

British intelligence admits that Russian occupation forces may have taken control of the village of Novooleksandrivka in Donetsk region, allowing them to approach a key supply route for Ukrainian forces in the east.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Brent
$65.05
Bitcoin
$82,700.10
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.10
Золото
$3,133.80
Ethereum
$1,783.91