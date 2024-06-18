Russians intensify attacks trying to reach administrative borders of Luhansk region - statement of the 3rd Brigade

Russian occupation forces are intensifying attacks in eastern Ukraine, trying to reach the administrative borders of Luhansk region. This is stated in a statement of the 3rd separate assault brigade, UNN reports.

The Third Assault Frontline in the Kharkiv region, bordering Luhansk region, is one of the most intense areas of the enemy's offensive today. The occupiers' immediate task is to reach the settlements of Cherneshchyna - Pershotravneve, with further capture of Borova - the brigade said in a statement.

The military said that the 3rd and 144th divisions of the 20th Army of the Russian Federation are against brigade units. The enemy is advancing with tank regiments, engaging a significant amount of artillery and additional PMC and special forces units. The enemy uses FPVs, CABs and chemical weapons.

It is noted that since May, the brigade's fighters have already killed about 1068 Russians, and almost 2292 more are three hundred.

The enemy is sending entire platoons and companies of personnel to storm our positions. Their rapid elimination is compensated by the replenishment of manpower in the amount of 250-400 Russian soldiers every week - told in the 3 OSSB.

The military emphasize that despite the enemy's numerical superiority and lack of reserves, the brigade has been holding the designated lines for over a month.

British intelligence admits that Russian occupation forces may have taken control of the village of Novooleksandrivka in Donetsk region, allowing them to approach a key supply route for Ukrainian forces in the east.