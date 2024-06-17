General producer of the occupation TV channel "Crimea", which zombifies residents of the occupied territories of Ukraine, was served a notice of suspicion

The SBU collected evidence against collaborator Oleh Kriuchkov, the general producer of the occupation TV and radio company Krym in the temporarily occupied Simferopol. The TV and Radio Company includes 16 pro-Russian TV studios and radio stations, making it one of the key Kremlin's mouthpieces on the peninsula. This was reported by the press service of the Security Service of Ukraine, UNN reports .

Hostile news outlets regularly spread fake news about Russia's war against Ukraine and justify the war crimes of the Nazis, - the statement said.

Details

It is noted that in the spring of 2022, Kryuchkov organized the broadcasting of the occupation television and radio company in almost the entire temporarily occupied part of the territory of our state.

At the same time, the collaborator has the "status" of an advisor to Governor Aksyonov and is a member of the board of the "Ministry of Internal Policy, Information and Communications of the Republic of Crimea.

According to the investigation, Kryuchkov was appointed general producer of the occupation TV channel before the full-scale invasion of Russia. Prior to this "position", he was a contributor to the Russian NTV.

Under Aksyonov's patronage, the collaborator became one of the most influential people implementing the Kremlin's information policy in the temporarily occupied part of Ukraine. Among other things, the defendant actively uses his own social media pages, where he actively calls for the occupation of the entire territory of our country.

Based on the evidence collected, the SBU investigators served Kryuchkov a notice of suspicion in absentia under three articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

ч. 6, Art. 111-1 (collaboration);

Article 436 (propaganda of war);

ч. 3 of Art. 436-2 (justification, recognition of the legitimacy, denial of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine).

Since the defendant is hiding from justice in the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea, comprehensive measures are being taken to bring him to justice for his crimes.

Ex-head of Russian torture chamber in Luhansk region is served with a notice of suspicion