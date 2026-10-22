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Gas for the winter: Ukraine has prepared 24 scenarios taking into account Russian attacks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 312 views

Naftogaz has developed 24 scenarios for getting through the winter, taking into account Russian strikes, the weather, and gas production. Ukraine is strengthening cooperation with its partners.

Gas for the winter: Ukraine has prepared 24 scenarios taking into account Russian attacks

For Ukraine, 24 scenarios for getting through the winter in the oil and gas sector have been prepared, taking into account a number of factors, including attacks by the russian federation. This was reported by the Naftogaz Group on October 22, UNN writes.

Naftogaz Group prepared 24 scenarios for getting through the winter, taking into account possible Russian attacks

- the company reported.

Naftogaz Acting Chairman of the Management Board Serhii Fedorenko spoke about preparations for the heating season and the key needs of the oil and gas sector during an online briefing with Ukrainian ambassadors around the world.

"Each scenario takes into account the intensity of Russian strikes, temperature conditions, and domestic gas production volumes. Algorithms for action have been defined for all of them," Naftogaz reported.

Particular attention was paid to the importance of intensifying cooperation with international partners.

"We have a successful example of such cooperation with Norway, which has already provided Naftogaz with substantial grant assistance to purchase additional gas. We are continuing joint work with international partners to secure additional resources to protect and restore infrastructure and purchase gas," Fedorenko said.

Ukraine has accumulated record-high gas reserves in six years ahead of winter — Naftogaz17.10.26, 00:38 • 13484 views

Julia Shramko

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