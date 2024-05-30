Galushchenko discussed with the Turkish ambassador increasing the flexibility of the energy system and installing mobile power plants

Ukrainian energy minister Herman Galushchenko met with Turkish Ambassador Mustafa Levent Bilgen to discuss the situation regarding the Ukrainian energy system . This is reported by the Ministry of energy of Ukraine, reports UNN

Details

The parties discussed the difficult situation in the Ukrainian energy system, which developed after the resumption of massive russian attacks, and identified areas of cooperation to overcome their consequences.

The head of the Ministry of energy stressed that the main task is to increase the flexibility of the energy system and increase electricity generation capacities, in particular, the development of distributed and mobile generation.

For us, it's a matter of surviving next winter - said German Galushchenko.

Mr. Ambassador noted that a number of Turkish companies are ready to take part in relevant projects. The parties discussed the prospects for their implementation, in particular in the Kharkiv and Odessa regions.

Special attention was paid to cooperation in the installation of mobile power plants.

We managed to stabilize the situation with the energy sector - Herman Halushchenko