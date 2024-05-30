ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Galushchenko discussed with the Turkish ambassador increasing the flexibility of the energy system and installing mobile power plants

Galushchenko discussed with the Turkish ambassador increasing the flexibility of the energy system and installing mobile power plants

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 102697 views

The minister of energy of Ukraine discussed with the Turkish ambassador the difficult situation in the Ukrainian energy system caused by russian attacks, and cooperation to increase the capacity to generate electricity, including through mobile power plants and distributed generation, to survive the next winter.

Ukrainian energy minister Herman Galushchenko met with Turkish Ambassador Mustafa Levent Bilgen to discuss the situation regarding the Ukrainian energy system . This is reported by the Ministry of energy of Ukraine, reports UNN

Details

The parties discussed the difficult situation in the Ukrainian energy system, which developed after the resumption of massive russian attacks, and identified areas of cooperation to overcome their consequences.

The head of the Ministry of energy stressed that the main task is to increase the flexibility of the energy system and increase electricity generation capacities, in particular, the development of distributed and mobile generation.

Image

For us, it's a matter of surviving next winter

- said German Galushchenko.

Mr. Ambassador noted that a number of Turkish companies are ready to take part in relevant projects. The parties discussed the prospects for their implementation, in particular in the Kharkiv and Odessa regions.

Special attention was paid to cooperation in the installation of mobile power plants.

We managed to stabilize the situation with the energy sector - Herman Halushchenko04.04.24, 11:07 • 23455 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarEconomyPolitics
ministerstvo-enerhetyky-ukrainaMinistry of Energy of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
odesaOdesa
kharkivKharkiv

