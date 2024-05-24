Galushchenko: decision to increase the possibility of electricity imports will be made in winter

By winter, the European Union will increase its capacity to supply electricity to Ukraine, Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko said during “an hour of questions to the government” in the Verkhovna Rada on Friday, reports UNN.

"It is possible to increase this volume. I am confident that this decision will be made by winter," Galushchenko said.

The minister said he was not ready to talk about specific figures, but a decision will be made to increase the possibility of importing electricity given the large-scale shelling.

“Technically, today we can receive more than 2 GW. Even 2.4-2.5 GW of electricity, given that last year we built and launched another interconnector with Europe - Rzeszów-Khmelnytskyi NPP transmission line. We are working on two more projects to build interconnectors, but this is not about this winter. These are projects that will take several years to complete,” the minister said.

