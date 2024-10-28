Fury promised to take revenge on Usyk for postponing the fight and “ruining” Christmas
Kyiv • UNN
Tyson Fury reacted emotionally to the postponement of his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk to December 21, 2024. The British boxer said that the Ukrainian “has to pay for it” because of his ruined holiday plans.
Boxer Tyson Fury reacted emotionally to the postponement of his rematch with heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk, emphasizing that the Ukrainian "must pay for it." He said this in an interview with Sky News, UNN reports.
"I do the same thing, but I don't get a judge's decision in the ninth round, and I won the fight comfortably. Yes, I'm going to change the fact that I'm not getting knocked down," Fury said.
Fury jokes that being a contender and not a champion is terrible. Emphasizing that "all this glitz and glamor... it's all nonsense that goes along with boxing," and he's here to make money.
"He (Oleksandr Usyk - ed.) actually postponed the rematch, I was really looking forward to good preparation for Halloween, bonfire night, Christmas and New Year. But he ruined it for me, so now I'll only have three days for Christmas. He has to pay for that!" - said the boxer
Although he claims he's not interested in history, titles, or anything outside of boxing, another fight with Usyk would be significant. It would secure him a unique place in the history of the sport:
"I would rather have a trilogy with Usyk, and then it would be 1-1, and I would be the only heavyweight in history to have three trilogies. That would be pretty impressive.
Recall
The rematch between absolute heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury is scheduled for December 21, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
And last week, Usyk showed up dressed as "Hitman" for a press conference with Tyson Fury.