Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 121638 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 124843 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 203829 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 156505 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 154416 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143617 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 200983 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112508 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 189385 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105155 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

"Putin first" - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House
March 1, 01:45 AM

March 1, 01:45 AM • 58672 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN
March 1, 02:54 AM

March 1, 02:54 AM • 69752 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps
March 1, 03:27 AM

March 1, 03:27 AM • 42039 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate
March 1, 03:40 AM

March 1, 03:40 AM • 99529 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump
March 1, 04:00 AM

March 1, 04:00 AM • 78437 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

February 28, 02:39 PM • 203795 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

February 28, 09:20 AM • 200963 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

February 28, 06:23 AM • 189364 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM

February 27, 01:15 PM • 215974 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM

February 27, 11:50 AM • 203902 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
11:06 AM

11:06 AM • 2159 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary
08:56 AM

08:56 AM • 27281 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM

February 28, 03:20 PM • 151044 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin
February 28, 02:48 PM

February 28, 02:48 PM • 150235 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February
February 28, 09:59 AM

February 28, 09:59 AM • 154257 views
Fugitive ex-MP or a waiter: Pavlo Rizanenko and his alleged connection to the FSB

Fugitive ex-MP or a waiter: Pavlo Rizanenko and his alleged connection to the FSB

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 213933 views

Pavlo Rizanenko, a former member of the Ukrainian parliament, worked for years for Russian companies linked to the Russian defense sector. His activities and connections raise suspicions of cooperation with Russian special services.

The outbreak of a full-scale war has demonstrated how many Russian agents there were in Ukraine who were just biding their time. One of them may be former MP Pavlo Rizanenko, who for many years worked for Russian companies closely connected with the defense sector and may have ties to the Russian special services, UNN writes.

Rizanenko has lived in Moscow since 1999 and worked for Russian companies. He began his career in Russia in investment companies, and then  was appointed to the board of directors of VSMPO-AVISMA. The fact of Pavel Rizanenko's cooperation with this company deserves special attention.

As UNN previously reported , Rizanenko worked for the Russian VSMPO-AVISMA Corporation, which is currently under sanctions. This company is the world's largest titanium producer with a full technological cycle. The corporation is deeply integrated into the aerospace industry and cooperates with the Russian Ministry of Defense.

But it is also worth noting how the future MP of Ukraine got a position in the VSMPO-AVISMA corporation. In 2005, the Renova group of companies owned by billionaire Viktor Vekselberg tried to take over the controlling stake in this company. So, the interests of the corporation's shareholders Vladislav Tetyukhin and Vyacheslav Bresht were protected by the Russian investment company Renaissance Capital, where Rizanenko worked at the time. He was appointed to the board of directors of VSMPO-AVISMA for his successful support of this process.

It is known that companies that cooperate with the Russian defense industry hire only "proven" people. Interestingly, Vyacheslav Bresht, whose interests Rizanenko was defending, had almost 15 years of experience in the First Main Directorate of the KGB (foreign intelligence). So it is quite possible that Rizanenko was recruited by Russian special services while working in Russia and maintained ties with the FSB even after returning to Ukrainian politics.

These suspicions become even more compelling given that Rizanenko not only did not vote to recognize Russia as the aggressor country, but also continued to have assets and business in Crimea even after the annexation. However, before the full-scale invasion began on February 2, 2022, the former MP left Ukraine and has not returned since. Doesn't this indicate that his actions were aimed at supporting Russian interests even after he returned to Ukraine?

In light of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's recent statements about the return of fugitives and traitors, it is clear that investigating politicians such as Pavlo Rizanenko is not only a matter of national security, but also of justice. None of those who may have been FSB agents should escape responsibility, especially at a time when Ukraine is fighting for its survival.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPoliticsPublications

Contact us about advertising