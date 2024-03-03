French Secretary of State for European Affairs on sending troops to Ukraine: "It would be a mistake to exclude discussion"

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 12923 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 37692 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 33836 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 191489 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 175957 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 171725 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 218345 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248595 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154401 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371476 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 156270 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 53818 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 71940 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 33737 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 25718 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 1182 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 37692 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 191489 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 157012 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 175958 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 6078 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 17688 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 18478 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 26256 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 34272 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

French Secretary of State for European Affairs on sending troops to Ukraine: "It would be a mistake to exclude discussion"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 29787 views

The French Secretary of State for European Affairs said that it would be a mistake not to discuss further possibilities of European assistance to Ukraine, as Ukrainians are fighting for European security against Russia's imperialist ambitions.

French Secretary of State for European Affairs on sending troops to Ukraine: "It would be a mistake to exclude discussion"

French Secretary of State for European Affairs Jean-Noel Barrot believes that Ukraine is fighting for the security of France and Europe, and considers it a mistake not to discuss further opportunities for European assistance to Ukraine. Barrot said this in a statement to JDD, UNN reports.

Details

"The struggle of Ukrainians is our struggle as well. By resisting the invader, they are fighting for the security of Europe and France, because Putin's imperialist fantasy is obviously not limited to Ukraine. By bringing together twenty-seven heads of state and government in Paris, the President of the Republic demonstrated the unity and determination of these countries to do more, better and differently to meet the needs of the Ukrainian resistance. It would be a serious mistake to exclude discussion of our options. He would be guilty of succumbing to a spirit of surrender," Barro said.

He emphasized that foreign policy is a matter of national sovereignty and the French president, but since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, his country has acted within the framework of the European Union, consulting with all partners.

Barro also noted that European defense "has taken on a whole new dimension since the beginning of the Russian aggression in Ukraine, in particular thanks to the European Peace Fund, which has made it possible to finance the training of Ukrainian military, the transfer of military equipment to Ukraine and allows for joint procurement and production operations.

Recall

After the meeting, French President Emmanuel Macron unveiled the prospect of sending troops to Ukraine, prompting a series of statements from Western allies, including Canada, who rejected the idea of sending combat troops to Ukraine.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
European Union
Emmanuel Macron
Canada
Paris
France
Europe
Ukraine
