French Secretary of State for European Affairs on sending troops to Ukraine: "It would be a mistake to exclude discussion"

French Secretary of State for European Affairs Jean-Noel Barrot believes that Ukraine is fighting for the security of France and Europe, and considers it a mistake not to discuss further opportunities for European assistance to Ukraine. Barrot said this in a statement to JDD, UNN reports.

"The struggle of Ukrainians is our struggle as well. By resisting the invader, they are fighting for the security of Europe and France, because Putin's imperialist fantasy is obviously not limited to Ukraine. By bringing together twenty-seven heads of state and government in Paris, the President of the Republic demonstrated the unity and determination of these countries to do more, better and differently to meet the needs of the Ukrainian resistance. It would be a serious mistake to exclude discussion of our options. He would be guilty of succumbing to a spirit of surrender," Barro said.

He emphasized that foreign policy is a matter of national sovereignty and the French president, but since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, his country has acted within the framework of the European Union, consulting with all partners.

Barro also noted that European defense "has taken on a whole new dimension since the beginning of the Russian aggression in Ukraine, in particular thanks to the European Peace Fund, which has made it possible to finance the training of Ukrainian military, the transfer of military equipment to Ukraine and allows for joint procurement and production operations.

After the meeting, French President Emmanuel Macron unveiled the prospect of sending troops to Ukraine, prompting a series of statements from Western allies, including Canada, who rejected the idea of sending combat troops to Ukraine.