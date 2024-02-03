French anti-terrorist prosecutor's office launches investigation into deaths of two Frenchmen in Kherson region

The French anti-terrorism prosecutor's office has launched an investigation into the deaths of two of its citizens in the Kherson region during a Russian drone strike. This was reported by BFMTV, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the investigation was launched on the fact of war crimes and "intentional harm" to people protected by international humanitarian law.

This is the tenth such investigation since the beginning of the full-scale war in Ukraine.

