Fraudsters call on behalf of the head of Zaporizhzhia RMA, asking for “charitable contributions”

Unidentified persons are calling residents of the region on behalf of the head of Zaporizhzhya RMA Ivan Fedorov and asking them to make a "charitable contribution," the head of the regional military administration said, UNN reports.

Today I found out that unknown people are calling residents of the region on my behalf and asking them to make a "charitable contribution". I reported this to the relevant authorities - wrote Fedorov on Telegram.

He appealed to Ukrainians to be vigilant and not to participate in fraud.

Preparing for the winter period: Ukrainians warned about fraudulent schemes with the sale of charging stations