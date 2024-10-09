Fraudsters call on behalf of the head of Zaporizhzhia RMA, asking for “charitable contributions”
Kyiv • UNN
Ivan Fedorov, head of Zaporizhzhia RMA, reported receiving fraudulent calls on his behalf asking him to make a “charitable contribution.” He urged Ukrainians to be vigilant and not to participate in fraud.
Unidentified persons are calling residents of the region on behalf of the head of Zaporizhzhya RMA Ivan Fedorov and asking them to make a "charitable contribution," the head of the regional military administration said, UNN reports.
Today I found out that unknown people are calling residents of the region on my behalf and asking them to make a "charitable contribution". I reported this to the relevant authorities
He appealed to Ukrainians to be vigilant and not to participate in fraud.
