France will demand EU sanctions over Russia's actions in Africa

On Tuesday, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot announced that he would ask the EU to impose sanctions on those responsible for campaigns to manipulate public opinion targeting Cameroon and the Republic of the Congo. He announced this on the social network X, UNN reports.

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He noted that in Africa, as in other regions of the world, Vladimir Putin’s Russia is trying to manipulate the public opinion of sovereign states in order to harm France’s interests.

According to him, a report by the Viginum group, established in 2021 to detect such interference, clearly demonstrates this.

I will demand the introduction of European sanctions against those responsible for this interference operation, targeting, in particular, Cameroon and the Republic of the Congo, the statement said.

Barrot added that "Russia is desperately trying to colonize people’s minds, but it is failing because we cannot be deceived."

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