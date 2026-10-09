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African countries demand that Ukraine recognize captured Russian mercenaries as victims of human trafficking

Kyiv • UNN

 • 338 views

African countries are asking Ukraine to recognize citizens who were recruited through deception as victims of human trafficking. Thirty-seven Africans are being held captive.

African countries demand that Ukraine recognize captured Russian mercenaries as victims of human trafficking

Kenya, Zimbabwe and Botswana are seeking the return of their citizens who fought on Russia’s side and were captured by Ukraine. The African states claim that some of the men were recruited through deception, and are therefore calling on Ukraine to recognize them as victims of human trafficking rather than prisoners of war. Bloomberg reports, UNN writes.

Details

Kenya’s Foreign Minister Musalia Mudavadi said that his country is negotiating the return of five citizens, the youngest of whom is 23.

According to him, Kenyan President William Ruto has already discussed the issue by phone with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

They report that they were recruited under false promises of employment

– Mudavadi said.

Africans were promised jobs but sent to the front

According to African governments, the men were offered civilian jobs in Russia—as drivers, security guards or cooks. However, after arriving, they were allegedly forced into military service.

Russia has set a record payment for recruiting foreigners to fight in the war against Ukraine12.09.26, 14:47 • 10722 views

The government of Zimbabwe also expressed concern over cases of the fraudulent recruitment of citizens abroad.

According to Mudavadi, about 84 Kenyans have been killed or gone missing in the war against Ukraine, while another 34 are undergoing treatment in Russia. A total of 62 Kenyan citizens who took part in the hostilities have already returned home.

According to Bloomberg, at least 213 foreigners are being held captive in Ukraine, including 37 citizens of African countries.

Ukraine says that Russia has recruited more than 28,000 foreigners from 135 countries, of whom more than 5,000 have been killed.

The Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine has identified nearly 30 Yemeni citizens whom Russia plans to recruit for the war against Ukraine19.09.26, 09:50 • 3675 views

Stepan Haftko

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