France to organize conference on nuclear safety and security on October 17

France will organize a conference on nuclear safety and security on October 17 as part of the work started in Switzerland - the first Peace Summit. This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his visit to Paris, UNN reports.

"We discussed the implementation of the Peace Formula and efforts to bring about a just peace. We very much appreciate that France will organize a conference on nuclear safety and security on October 17 as part of the work started in Switzerland - the first Peace Summit," Zelenskyy said.

