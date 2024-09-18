FPV drones are being transported under the guise of “humanitarian convoys” for the occupiers: collaborators from Luhansk region are served with a notice of suspicion

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has served suspicion notices to the head of the "Ministry of Emergency Situations of the LPR" Yevhen Katsavalov and his two deputies Vitaliy Kucherov and Roman Kochetov, who are transporting FPV drones from Russia to the occupiers in Luhansk region under the guise of "humanitarian convoys". This was reported by the press service of the SBU, UNN reports.

After being appointed to their "positions" in 2023, the defendants began to fulfill the Kremlin's instructions on the logistics of the Russian occupation groups fighting on the eastern front. In particular, they organized the transfer of combat FPV drones from Russia to the occupiers on the front line, - the statement said.

Details

It is noted that to disguise military routes, the collaborators transported UAVs by truck under the guise of "humanitarian aid" for the civilian population of the frontline areas.

At the same time, enemy accomplices used these "humanitarian convoys" to transport ammunition and military equipment to the Russian troops.

In addition, the collaborators organized the manufacture of explosive devices for drones, which the racists use to attack the frontline units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Collaborators often "report" on this during their appearances on Russian media, where they also call on the civilian population of the temporarily occupied areas of Luhansk region to support the war against Ukraine. In recognition of his cooperation, Putin promoted Katsavalov to the rank of "Lieutenant General of the Internal Service" by decree.

Based on the evidence obtained, SBU investigators served all three collaborators suspicion notices in absentia under Part 5 of Art. 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (voluntary holding of a position by a citizen of Ukraine related to the performance of organizational, administrative or administrative and economic functions in illegal authorities established in the temporarily occupied territory, including in the occupation administration of the aggressor state).

Comprehensive measures are underway to bring offenders to justice for crimes against our state

Russian agents preparing terrorist attacks in Kyiv and Lviv to be tried