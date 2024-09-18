FPV drones are being transported under the guise of “humanitarian convoys” for the occupiers: collaborators from Luhansk region are served with a notice of suspicion

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 106505 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 111218 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 180079 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 144361 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 147158 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140521 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 188724 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112215 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 178565 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104821 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Macron defends Zelensky after argument with Trump at the White House

Macron defends Zelensky after argument with Trump at the White House

February 28, 07:15 PM • 38230 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 96058 views
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 66506 views
Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

February 28, 08:14 PM • 39555 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 57365 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 180036 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 188708 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 178549 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 205754 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 194486 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 145435 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 145074 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 149515 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 140703 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 157369 views
Actual
FPV drones are being transported under the guise of “humanitarian convoys” for the occupiers: collaborators from Luhansk region are served with a notice of suspicion

FPV drones are being transported under the guise of “humanitarian convoys” for the occupiers: collaborators from Luhansk region are served with a notice of suspicion

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15073 views

The SBU served suspicion notices to three collaborators from Luhansk region for transporting FPV drones from Russia under the guise of humanitarian aid. They also organized the manufacture of explosive devices for the drones.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has served suspicion notices to the head of the "Ministry of Emergency Situations of the LPR" Yevhen Katsavalov and his two deputies Vitaliy Kucherov and Roman Kochetov, who are transporting FPV drones from Russia to the occupiers in Luhansk region under the guise of "humanitarian convoys". This was reported by the press service of the SBU, UNN reports.

After being appointed to their "positions" in 2023, the defendants began to fulfill the Kremlin's instructions on the logistics of the Russian occupation groups fighting on the eastern front. In particular, they organized the transfer of combat FPV drones from Russia to the occupiers on the front line,

- the statement said.

Details

It is noted that to disguise military routes, the collaborators transported UAVs by truck under the guise of "humanitarian aid" for the civilian population of the frontline areas.

At the same time, enemy accomplices used these "humanitarian convoys" to transport ammunition and military equipment to the Russian troops.

In addition, the collaborators organized the manufacture of explosive devices for drones, which the racists use to attack the frontline units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Collaborators often "report" on this during their appearances on Russian media, where they also call on the civilian population of the temporarily occupied areas of Luhansk region to support the war against Ukraine. In recognition of his cooperation, Putin promoted Katsavalov to the rank of "Lieutenant General of the Internal Service" by decree.

Based on the evidence obtained, SBU investigators served all three collaborators suspicion notices in absentia under Part 5 of Art. 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (voluntary holding of a position by a citizen of Ukraine related to the performance of organizational, administrative or administrative and economic functions in illegal authorities established in the temporarily occupied territory, including in the occupation administration of the aggressor state).

Comprehensive measures are underway to bring offenders to justice for crimes against our state

Russian agents preparing terrorist attacks in Kyiv and Lviv to be tried18.09.24, 13:38 • 15968 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarCrimes and emergencies
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
luhanskLuhansk

Contact us about advertising