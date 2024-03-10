$41.340.03
Fourth drone shot down over Belgorod region of Russia in 24 hours

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30026 views

Russian air defense systems shot down four drones over the Belgorod region in 24 hours, some of them damaging private homes and a gas pipeline.

Fourth drone shot down over Belgorod region of Russia in 24 hours

Russian air defense systems have destroyed an unmanned aerial vehicle over the Belgorod region of Russia. This is at least the fourth UAV shot down on March 9, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a Telegram message, UNN reports .

Details

The attack was attempted at approximately 22:00 using an airplane-type vehicle. No damage or casualties were reported.

The first drone was shot down in the Belgorod region at night, the second at about 2:15 p.m., and the third at 6:10 p.m.

The Russian governor of Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, reported several attacks on March 9. According to preliminary information, no one was injured.

"DIU managed to hit an oil depot with drones": details of explosion in the Belgorod region of Russia have become known05.03.24, 11:32 • 21508 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

