Four Ukrainians were aboard the vessel attacked off the coast of Bulgaria

The container ship that was attacked by maritime drones on Wednesday in Bulgaria’s exclusive economic zone in the Black Sea sank; among the evacuated crew members were four Ukrainian citizens. This was reported by BNT, writes UNN.

Details

The container ship Contship Jet, which had been hit by three maritime drones off the coast of Bulgaria the previous day, sank on Thursday.

The vessel’s crew consisted of fourteen Filipinos and four Ukrainians, none of whom were injured in the attack. The sailors were evacuated after the incident and taken to the Bulgarian city of Varna.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that the evacuated Ukrainian citizens had undergone a medical examination and were in good condition. The shipowner’s agent is handling all matters related to their stay in Bulgaria.

To remind you

On October 28, three drones struck the container ship CONTSHIP JET in the Black Sea within Bulgaria’s exclusive economic zone. The vessel was sailing under the Liberian flag. The crew members were rescued.