Four “Shaheds” destroyed at night in Khmelnytskyi region

Air defense forces destroyed 4 enemy Shahed drones in Khmelnytsky region at night. There were no hits to the infrastructure, the fire on a private plot was extinguished, and there were no casualties, the head of the Khmelnytsky RMA, Serhiy Tyurin, said on Thursday in Telegram, UNN reports.

Last night, during the "Air Alert" signal, Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed 4 enemy UAVs of the "Shahed" type. There were no hits to the infrastructure. A fire in a private garden was quickly extinguished by the State Emergency Service. As of this hour, there have been no reports of injuries, deaths or damage to property - wrote Tyurin.

Prykarpattia region under enemy attack: no casualties