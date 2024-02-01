Four people explode on a mine in Mykolaiv region

In the village of Yevhenivka, Mykolaiv region, four people exploded on a mine, said Ivan Kukhta, head of the Snihurivka city military administration in Mykolaiv region, UNN reports.

Four people were injured by a mine near the village of Yevhenivka. Now blood of group IV (+) is urgently needed. We ask concerned citizens with this blood type to immediately contact Snihurivka City Hospital and donate blood - Kukhta wrote on Telegram.

Earlier , UNN reported that a man had exploded on an explosive device in the forest near the village of Zolochiv in Kharkiv region. He was hospitalized in a serious condition.

