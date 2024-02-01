Four people explode on a mine in Mykolaiv region

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 57013 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 115411 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 120875 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 163034 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 164426 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 266100 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176541 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166774 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148576 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 236536 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Four people explode on a mine in Mykolaiv region

Four people explode on a mine in Mykolaiv region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23225 views

In the village of Yevhenivka, Mykolaiv region, four people were hit by a mine.

In the village of Yevhenivka, Mykolaiv region, four people exploded on a mine, said Ivan Kukhta, head of the Snihurivka city military administration in Mykolaiv region, UNN reports

Four people were injured by a mine near the village of Yevhenivka. Now blood of group IV (+) is urgently needed. We ask concerned citizens with this blood type to immediately contact Snihurivka City Hospital and donate blood

- Kukhta wrote on Telegram.

Earlier , UNN reported that a man had exploded on an explosive device in the forest near the village of Zolochiv in Kharkiv region. He was hospitalized in a serious condition. 

The enemy attacked Mykolaiv region with ballistic missiles four times in one day: infrastructure and power supply network damaged01.02.24, 08:58 • 32993 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
